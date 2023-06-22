Jordaan compares Broos's Bafana to Clive Barker's

Safa president Danny Jordaan believes Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is ushering in a new era of success in the team, seeing similar traits between him and the late Clive Barker.
Broos’s tenure as national team coach has been eventful, the outspoken Belgian has been able to rejuvenate the once-bland Bafana. In the two years he’s been at the helm, Broos has been at loggerheads with the football fraternity, media and even his association, who have had him apologise to the nation on two separate occasions.
In the past weekend, Broos’s time as Bafana coach hit a high after defeating 2022 Fifa World Cup semifinalists Morocco 2-1 at Soccer City in front of 56,000 spectators. The win for Jordaan confirmed that Bafana are on the right track under Broos.
“I think many South Africans, not just me, are satisfied with the performance of Bafana. We have hope again, now there are the finishing touches for Broos, but you can see what he’s been building for two years," said Jordaan speaking to the media yesterday at Banyana Banyana’s Brand SA World Cup send-off breakfast.
“I think coach Broos has gone through many criticisms. The first time when he came in he said I’m not going to take 30-year-olds, and out went star players in our minds... Itumeleng Khune, Bongani Zungu, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Andile Jali and so on.
“He brought in players most of the coaches in the clubs didn’t know and he built a team. Even now when you look at that team, there are players there that are not playing regularly for their clubs, so it’s clear then that the coach has a clear understanding of the kind of player and team he wants.”
Jordaan is confident Broos can go on to replicate the glory days that were brought by former Bafana coach Barker as they share the same ideology of unity.
“One of the things Clive Barker emphasised was that he used the word family first: we fight together and are a united team. One of the words that Broos uses is, we are all friends, whether you’re in the team or on the bench or not in the squad, you remain a friend.
“That concept of family or friendship is what underpins the success of Clive Barker’s team and now the success of Broos’ team,” Jordaan said.
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle
