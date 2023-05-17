Crisis in Chiefs' posts: three keepers, 32 goals conceded

Do Kaizer Chiefs really have a goalkeeper crisis?
All the three of the team’s keepers in Brandon Peterson, Itumeleng Khune and Bruce Bvuma have had a turn to be No. 1 this season even though they didn’t prove too reliable.
Peterson’s schoolboy error that gifted SuperSport United a goal that helped them beat Chiefs 1-0 at Royal Bafokeng Stadium last Saturday, is what has resuscitated the debate around the state of goalkeeping at Naturena.
Bvuma, 28, started in Chiefs' first three league games of the season, before being dropped in the wake of conceding four goals when they were beaten 0-4 by Mamelodi Sundowns in their third league game of the term.
When Bvuma was dropped, Khune, whose Chiefs deal lapses at the end of next month, was restored to the line-up. But the 35-year-old former Bafana shot-stopper looked a shadow of his old self, committing some uncharacteristic mistakes. Khune later suffered an unknown injury which opened the door for Peterson, 28, to get his chance towards the end of the season’s first round.
It also hasn’t helped that the defenders have been mediocre for the better part of this season, giving away goals for fun. Centre-backs Zitha Kwinika, Siyabonga Ngezana and Edmilson Dove committed a series of glaring errors that resulted in damaging defeats. Chiefs have let in 32 goals in 29 league games to have goal difference of zero, which is the worst among the Premiership’s top five.
Retired Chiefs keeper Brilliant Khuzwayo has concurred with those who say Amakhosi have a keeper crisis, albeit, urging the club to stick with the current crop of shot-stoppers because “there are no better keepers in the market”.
“I agree with those who say there’s a crisis at Chiefs as far as goalkeeping is concerned but again, those keepers there are the best you can find in the country, which means it’s a national crisis. The thing is, there are no better keepers than what Chiefs have in the market. They must continue with them, hopefully they can improve," Khuzwayo told Sowetan.
As much as he’s admitting Khune was beyond his peak, Khuzwayo still sees him as the best among the keepers Chiefs have.
“Yes, Khune is no longer the keeper he was a few seasons ago because of age but the quality is still there. Khune must stay while they look for someone who will be a long-term replacement for him. I really don’t know where they’ll get that good keeper who’ll be convincing,” Khuzwayo said.
Chiefs keepers in all competitions this season
Peterson: 27 games, 17 goals conceded and eight clean sheets
Khune: 10 games, 15 goals leaked, two clean sheets
Bvuma: 4 games, seven goals conceded, one clean sheet
Crisis in Chiefs' posts: three keepers, 32 goals conceded
Amakhosi must stick with battling Khune, Peterson and Bvuma – Khuzwayo
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Do Kaizer Chiefs really have a goalkeeper crisis?
All the three of the team’s keepers in Brandon Peterson, Itumeleng Khune and Bruce Bvuma have had a turn to be No. 1 this season even though they didn’t prove too reliable.
Peterson’s schoolboy error that gifted SuperSport United a goal that helped them beat Chiefs 1-0 at Royal Bafokeng Stadium last Saturday, is what has resuscitated the debate around the state of goalkeeping at Naturena.
Bvuma, 28, started in Chiefs' first three league games of the season, before being dropped in the wake of conceding four goals when they were beaten 0-4 by Mamelodi Sundowns in their third league game of the term.
When Bvuma was dropped, Khune, whose Chiefs deal lapses at the end of next month, was restored to the line-up. But the 35-year-old former Bafana shot-stopper looked a shadow of his old self, committing some uncharacteristic mistakes. Khune later suffered an unknown injury which opened the door for Peterson, 28, to get his chance towards the end of the season’s first round.
It also hasn’t helped that the defenders have been mediocre for the better part of this season, giving away goals for fun. Centre-backs Zitha Kwinika, Siyabonga Ngezana and Edmilson Dove committed a series of glaring errors that resulted in damaging defeats. Chiefs have let in 32 goals in 29 league games to have goal difference of zero, which is the worst among the Premiership’s top five.
Retired Chiefs keeper Brilliant Khuzwayo has concurred with those who say Amakhosi have a keeper crisis, albeit, urging the club to stick with the current crop of shot-stoppers because “there are no better keepers in the market”.
“I agree with those who say there’s a crisis at Chiefs as far as goalkeeping is concerned but again, those keepers there are the best you can find in the country, which means it’s a national crisis. The thing is, there are no better keepers than what Chiefs have in the market. They must continue with them, hopefully they can improve," Khuzwayo told Sowetan.
As much as he’s admitting Khune was beyond his peak, Khuzwayo still sees him as the best among the keepers Chiefs have.
“Yes, Khune is no longer the keeper he was a few seasons ago because of age but the quality is still there. Khune must stay while they look for someone who will be a long-term replacement for him. I really don’t know where they’ll get that good keeper who’ll be convincing,” Khuzwayo said.
Chiefs keepers in all competitions this season
Peterson: 27 games, 17 goals conceded and eight clean sheets
Khune: 10 games, 15 goals leaked, two clean sheets
Bvuma: 4 games, seven goals conceded, one clean sheet
Nervous wait for Maritzburg after valiant draw against Downs
‘Current Chiefs players don’t realise how big this club is’ — says club legend Neil Tovey
Ndlela: There's room for the tall, ball-holding striker in modern game
Sponsors hail DDC as successful despite misgivings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos