Letters

READER LETTER | Chiefs need to buy new goalkeepers and strikers

By READER LETTER - 01 June 2023 - 09:52
Kaizer Chiefs celebrate scoring during the Nedbank Cup quarter final match between Royal AM and Kaizer Chiefs at Chatsworth Stadium on April 16, 2023 in Durban.
Image: Darren Stewart

Kaizer Chiefs must heed the call by their fans to buy new players, more especially goalkeepers and strikers.

They should also sell most of their players who are not prepared to pull up their socks, like Kgaogelo Sekgota for example. He seems to play for himself and not the team. Whenever he is possession of the ball he runs as if he is running in athletics.

This way a player gets exhausted because chasing the ball is exhausting. I would also advise Chiefs to make use of Happy Mashiane or loan him to another team so that he can play regular football.

Goalkeeper Brendon Peterse should be released; he is totally useless and incompetent. Itumeleng Khune is old and should be retained as a development goalkeeper coach.

Steve M Sel, email

