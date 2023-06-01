×

Soccer

Five Chiefs stars who could follow Mathoho out of Naturena

Bimenyimana, Alexander heading to exit

01 June 2023
Neville Khoza
Kamohelo Mahlatsi of Kaizer Chiefs in action with Zebulon Mtshweni of Casric Stars during the Nedbank Cup last 16 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Casric Stars at FNB Stadium on March 12, 2023 in Johannesburg.
Image: Gallo Images

After Eric Mathoho's exit from Kaizer Chiefs recently, several players could follow suit before the new season gets under way.

Mathoho bade farewell to Amakhosi after 11 years of memorable service and other players who struggled for game time could follow him, especially those whose contracts expire at the end of this month.

Itumeleng Khune and Khama Billiat are marquee players on that list who have had battles for game time and will see their contracts come to an end this month, but indications are that they may be offered new deals.

Sowetan looks at five players who are at risk of being offloaded by the club:

Thabani Dube

Dube has struggled for game time in the recently concluded season, making a single appearance for the club. The arrival of Given Msimango and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe will push him even further down the pecking order, meaning he will have to find a new home. The 30-year-old joined Amakhosi from Richards Bay in 2021 under coach Stuart Baxter but found life difficult in the 2022/2023 season, having managed 16 appearances in his first campaign with Amakhosi.

Kamohelo Mahlatsi

The arrival of a player like Mduduzi Mdantsane will further limit Mahlatsi's game time as he was already struggling to be in the starting XI this past season. Mahlatsi, 24, joined Amakhosi from Swallows at the beginning of the season and made seven appearances across all competitions.

Caleb-Bonfils Bimenyimana

Despite being the Amakhosi top goal scorer this past season with eight goals in all competitions, Bimenyimana had a poor campaign. The Burundian international made 21 appearances for the Glamour Boys, with his last and only goal this season coming in March from a penalty spot against Motsepe Foundation Championship side Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup round of 16. Rumours are that the Chiefs would allow the 25-year-old to leave ahead of the new season.

Cole Alexander 

The 33-year-old midfielder has featured seven times for the club across all competitions and with his contract set to expire this month, word is that he's no longer in Amakhosi's plans for the new season.

Phathutshedzo Nange

Having started brightly when he was signed from Stellenbosch at the start of 2021/2022, a season where he played 24 times in the league under Baxter, Nange has battled injuries this past season and looked low on confidence in his five league and cup appearances. SuperSport United remain interested in the 31-year-old midfielder.

