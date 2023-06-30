“It is remarkable that Itu, at the age of 36, has been with Chiefs for over 20 years,” said sporting director, Kaizer Motaung Jr.
Itumeleng Khune set to retire after stellar career at Chiefs
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Itumeleng Khune has extended his stay at Kaizer Chiefs by one year to take his professional career to two decades.
This will be his last playing contract before venturing into coaching and an ambassadorial role with the marketing department next season to continue his long and deep-rooted ties with the club.
Khune, who is Chiefs’ longest serving player and captain, spent five years in the Chiefs development structures before being promoted to the senior team in the 2004/2005 season.
Khune made his debut against Jomo Cosmos aged 20 in August 2007.
Chiefs explained that Khune will be involved in training and preparations for matches as a player but also focus on transitioning into coaching and an ambassadorial role.
“It is remarkable that Itu, at the age of 36, has been with Chiefs for over 20 years,” said sporting director, Kaizer Motaung Jr.
“It speaks to his love for the game, dedication, hard work and commitment because very few achieve this feat. We hope that he gives it his all in this final season and shares his valuable experience with the younger players in the team.”
Last season, Khune played 13 matches for Amakhosi, taking his total number of appearances to 423 in 19 seasons.
Meanwhile, midfielder Cole Alexander (33) is on his way out after reaching an agreement with the club to become a free agent.
The midfielder had a year remaining on his contract but after negotiations between the club and his representatives, a mutual consensus was reached for him to be released.
“We are sad to see a talented player like Cole leave the club but, having spoken with his people, we came to the conclusion that it is in the interest of all parties for us to let him go,” said Motaung Jr.
“We will always appreciate Cole’s contribution to Kaizer Chiefs and give him our blessings and wish him everything of the best in his career.”
Alexander is the fourth player to leave the club since the conclusion of last season after the departures of Mulomowandau Mathoho, Siyabonga Ngezana and Phathutshedzo Nange.
