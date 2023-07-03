×

Boxing

Boxer of the year Smash eyes WBC belt

‘Smangele Hadebe is growing as a fighter’

03 July 2023 - 09:37

Female boxer of the year award winner Smangele “Smash” Hadebe will challenge for the World Boxing Council (WBC) silver flyweight title in August.

This was announced yesterday by her manager Colleen McAusland whose tiny little fighter from KwaThema in Springs won the most sought-after award at the International Convention Centre in Durban at the weekend...

