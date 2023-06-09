Our PSL team of the season

Outside of Mamelodi Sundowns’ supremacy in the DStv Premiership and Orlando Pirates clinching two cups, the just concluded Premier Soccer League (PSL) season had a few highlights. Even so, there were players who were more instrumental than others. We select our best starting XI.
Goalkeeper: Ronwen Williams (Sundowns)
Williams was just fantastic for Sundowns, having arrived from crosstown rivals SuperSport United when the season started. The 31-year-old Bafana ace set a new record of most clean sheets in a single league season, achieving that feat by 18 clean sheets. The previous record was 17, set by Moeneeb Josephs at Pirates in the 2009/10 term.
Right-back: Khuliso Mudau (Sundowns)
Having been superb even in the previous season, Mudau maintained consistency. The 28-year-old right-back played a whopping 39 games in all competitions. Unlike last season when he struggled a bit when it came to crossing the ball accurately, Mudau improved on that in the just concluded term.
Left-back: Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United)
The 37-year-old Bhasera had a brilliant season. His experience and leadership qualities made it easy for newcomers like goalkeeper Ricardo Goss and Thulani Hlatshwayo to adapt quickly to life at Matsatsantsa. Bhasera also chipped in with two goals from 25 league games.
Central defender: Given Msimango (TS Galaxy)
It was a season where Msimango finally showed his true potential, having been showing glimpses of it in the past seasons. The Galaxy skipper was rock-solid and managed to score a few crucial goals that helped the side avoid relegation. Msimango was one of the two players who started and finished all the DStv Premiership games in the 2022/23 season. Sekhukhune United’s Daniel Cardoso is the other player.
Central defender: Nkosinathi Sibisi (Pirates)
Joining from Golden Arrows before the season started, Sibisi walked straight into the Pirates starting line-up. Sibisi’s biggest trait this season was man-marking, making sure he pockets the opponents’ forwards. The 27-year-old’s good run also saw him return to the Bafana set-up, having lost his place towards the end of his Arrows spell.
Defensive midfielder: Teboho Mokoena (Sundowns)
Mokoena’s ability to stick to basics set him apart from his peers. The Sundowns anchor had a brilliant campaign and was crucial in breaking the opponents’ attacks. The Bafana midfielder also skippered the side in the absence of Themba Zwane.
Attacking midfielder: Junior Mendieta (Stellenbosch)
Mendieta was Stellenbosch's heartbeat. The Argentine made the Cape Winelands side play, thanks to his ability to break the lines with his exquisite passes. Mendieta is now linked to a move to Sundowns on the back of what was a stellar campaign. Mendieta scored 10 goals from 31 goals in all competitions.
Right winger: Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch)
Before returning to Stellenbosch, where he would score an impressive 15 goals from 14 games in all competitions, Rayners had notched up seven league assists at SuperSport in the first round of the season, having been playing as a winger with Bradley Grobler the No 9.
Left winger: Monnapule Saleng
Saleng was a revelation for the Buccaneers. The tricky winger brilliantly scored 15 goals and racked up 11 assists in as many games across all competitions. Saleng’s brilliance played a pivotal role in Pirates winning two cups and finishing second in the DStv Premiership. The 25-year-old also received numerous Bafana call-ups amid what was a fantastic campaign.
Forward: Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City)
Despite missing a few weeks of action due to a knee injury, Mayo, 24, still finished the season as a joint league leading-scorer with Peter Shalulile of Sundowns as they both managed 12 strikes. Mayo was City’s only reliable source of goals and this was proven by the side’s failure to score when he was out injured in January.
Forward: Peter Shalulile (Sundowns)
Like Mayo, Shalulile also missed a chunk of action due to muscular complications midway through the campaign. The injury still didn’t stop the Namibia ace from scoring 12 league goals to win the Golden Boot gong, jointly with Mayo.
Bench: Melusi Buthelezi, Paseka Mako, Olwethu Makhanya, Tapelo Xoki, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Miguel Timm, Ashley Du Preez, Ranga Chivaviro
Coach: Jose Riveiro
Our PSL team of the season
These players made their sides tick
Image: Philip Maeta
