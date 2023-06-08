Even a 4-0 loss for Bafana could have positives, says Broos on Morocco clash
Hugo Broos has cautioned fans not to expect miracles from Bafana Bafana when they take on World Cup semifinalists Morocco in their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier next week at FNB Stadium.
Morocco coach Walid Regragui has announced a strong Atlas Lions squad, made up of predominantly of players who made history becoming the first African team to reach a World Cup semifinal in Qatar in December.
The outspoken Broos said even a 4-0 defeat in the Group K match on June 17 — a dead rubber as both teams have already qualified for next year's Nations Cup Ivory Coast — might have positives to take from it.
“Please start to understand that when you play against teams like world champions France and Morocco, who were fourth at the World Cup in Qatar, you are the weaker team,” Broos said during his squad announcement at the SABC studios in Auckland Park on Thursday.
“Don’t dream that for this moment, you have players as good as they have because the reality is that they are a much better team than us at the moment.
“Don’t ask for miracles. Even if you lose 3-0 or 4-0, there will be something good out of that experience. The good thing from that 5-0 loss against France [in an away friendly in March] was that we started thinking about what we need to do to have a better team.
“The other thing that makes this a good test for us to is to see where we are. But again I was furious after the match against France because of the criticism to the team and especially me.
“When I see who did that, I then asked myself do you know what football is all about? Again, we have a very difficult game against a very good opponent coming, just look at the performances of our players and how good or how bad we are.”
Broos said matches against top quality opposition will test Bafana players.
“That is why we used those games, that is why we had to play that game [against France] and I think it is going to be an interesting game against Morocco.
“I will not be angry if we lose, I will be very happy if we draw and I can’t explain how I will feel if we win. But even if we win against Morocco, don’t think we have a world-class team. But it will be a big step.”