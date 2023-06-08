Even a 4-0 loss for Bafana could have positives, says Broos on Morocco clash

Hugo Broos has cautioned fans not to expect miracles from Bafana Bafana when they take on World Cup semifinalists Morocco in their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier next week at FNB Stadium.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui has announced a strong Atlas Lions squad, made up of predominantly of players who made history becoming the first African team to reach a World Cup semifinal in Qatar in December.

The outspoken Broos said even a 4-0 defeat in the Group K match on June 17 — a dead rubber as both teams have already qualified for next year's Nations Cup Ivory Coast — might have positives to take from it.