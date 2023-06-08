×

Soccer

Spurs now one point away from promotion

Bartlett's team secure third playoffs win on the trot

08 June 2023 - 07:30
Neville Khoza Journalist
Nazeer Allie of Cape Town Spurs attempts to get past Abbey Seseane of Casric Stars FC during the Promotion Playoffs 2022/23 match between Cape Town Spurs and Casric Stars FC held at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on 07 June 2023.
Nazeer Allie of Cape Town Spurs attempts to get past Abbey Seseane of Casric Stars FC during the Promotion Playoffs 2022/23 match between Cape Town Spurs and Casric Stars FC held at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on 07 June 2023.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Cape Town Spurs are one foot away from promotion to the DStv Premiership following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Casric Stars in the promotional playoffs at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday.

Midfielder Morne Nel’s second-half goal was enough for Shaun Bartlet’s side to register their third successive victory in the three-team playoffs. They have nine points and that means they need at least a draw in their final match at Maritzburg United on June 14.

But Spurs may not have to wait that long for promotion, should Maritzburg lose to Stars on Saturday. Stars are now officially out of the race. Maritzburg, who are fighting to retain their premiership status, have three points from two playoffs matches.

On Wednesday, Spurs knew a victory would see them in control of the promotional playoffs and had plenty of chances in the opening half to open the scoring but failed to convert any.

Stars, who lost their opening two matches, needed to win the game to keep their slim chance alive and did well to keep Spurs, who were dominant in the opening half at bay, to remain goalless at the interval.

Spurs continued where they left off in the first-half as they dominated and created chances but still could not break the deadlock.

Stars offered little going forward as it was all Spurs in this match as they continued to search for the opener. But instead of finding the net, the homes side where reduced to 10 men when Ashley Cupido received the red card on the 65th minute for dissent.

But that did not break their spirits because 12 minutes later they broke the deadlock when the experienced Nel slotted from the outside of the box to give his side a deserved lead and all three points at the end.

The 27-year-old Nel is on loan from SuperSport United.

After conceding, Stars had their chances to find the equaliser, but Spurs defended well to hang on for their third win from three matches.

