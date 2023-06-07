×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Swallows goalie Akpeyi never lost hope on the sidelines

'Chairman gave me privilege to be part of the team'

07 June 2023 - 07:55
Neville Khoza Journalist
Daniel Akpeyi of Swallows during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Swallows and Maritzburg United at the Dobsonville Stadium, Soweto on the 27 April 2023.
Daniel Akpeyi of Swallows during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Swallows and Maritzburg United at the Dobsonville Stadium, Soweto on the 27 April 2023.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Following months on the sidelines after struggling to find a team, Swallows goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi insists he never thought of giving up.

Before joining Swallows during the January transfer window, Akpeyi was on the sidelines without a club after he was deemed surplus to requirements by Kaizer Chiefs at the end of the 2021-22 season.

He repaid the faith shown by the club as he produced some good performances to help them not only beat the relegation but also finish in the top eight in the recently concluded season.

“These things happen, players can be off for a long time. Yes, it can be frustrating, but mentally, one has to be strong and continue preparing because you will never know when your day will come,” Akpeyi explained to Sowetan yesterday.

“So that was my position at that point in time and that was my mentality that things will come alright.”

In eight matches, the 36-year-old kept five clean sheets while conceding five goals. But he refused to take the credit alone, saying it was a team effort as they needed to save the club from facing the chop.

“At some point players realised that the team doesn’t have to go down and the team doesn’t have to struggle like they did in the previous seasons, when they went into the playoffs,” he said.

“Every single player had to step up. Yes I had some good performances and I’m grateful for that because that was really needed to help the team to be in the top eight. So it was a collective effort.”

The Nigerian international also took time to thank Swallows chairman David Mogashoa, who gave him a chance when no team was willing to sign him.

“The chairman gave me that privilege to be part of the team and I had to be grateful to coach Musa [Nyatama], goalkeeper coach Thela [Ngobeni] and all those who are in the coaching department for the support they gave me while I was training with the club.”

Morton says only wins will see Spurs back in top flight

Cape Town Spurs midfielder Micheal Morton says they need to win both their remaining games in PSL promotion/relegation playoffs to ensure they get ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Kopo set to join Mammila in another Chippa coaching chaos

The common coaching merry-go-round at Chippa United took another crazy swerve yesterday as Morgan Mammila was confirmed as new coach with Kwanele ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Motlhalo makes herself home as she chases dreams

Banyana Banyana star Linda Motlhalo can’t wait to realise her childhood dream of playing in the Uefa Champions League next season with her Scottish ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Zwane will get it right – Mooki backs coach to succeed at Chiefs

While many Kaizer Chiefs fans have called for Arthur Zwane to be released following another barren season, legend Thabo Mooki has backed him to do ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Morgan Mammila makes dramatic return to Chippa United

The Chippa United roundabout gathered momentum on Tuesday as the club announced the return of Mogan Mammila as head coach for the coming season.
Sport
17 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death