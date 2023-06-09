Dijana expects tough test as he defends Comrades title

Comrades Marathon 2022 champion Tete Dijana says he is ready to defend his title on Sunday as there will be a target on his back to dethrone him.
Dijana’s triumph last year was inspirational, going to the race as an unknown to finishing strong as he raced to a life-changing win. His life was improved immensely thanks to the winning prize money and endorsements.
“It changed my life financially,” said Dijana when reflecting on last year’s heroics, when he came in first in 05:30:38.
“My running lifestyle has changed too, I struggled a lot. There are now races that I can take myself to, I no longer struggle. I’m busy finishing my house, there’s something I can point out to and I’ve also bought a car and put away money for my children. So it changed my life a lot,” he said.
On Sunday morning at the starting point in Pietermaritzburg, there will be those looking to oust Dijana and cross the finish line in Durban in the 87.7km race before him. Looking at the field, the defending champion is expecting his training group members Edward Mothibi, Dan Matshailwe, Johannes Makgetla and Joseph Manyedi to be his toughest competition, but he’s ready for them.
“In my view, they are stronger than last year, I see a lot of competition among them, I will get a lot of competition from them with the way they have improved,” he said.
“I’m in a good position to face whatever comes, I’m ready. Though it will depend on the body, I’m ready to fight, I’m ready to defend my title. It’s going to be different because last year no-one thought I would win the Comrades, I was the underdog so they will be watching me closely this time. There’s no way they will leave, they will be after me left and right,” said the 35-year-old.
Meanwhile, Comrades medical aid partner GEMS elaborated on their role in the event, clarifying a miscommunication of them helping with medical matters.
“Part of our sponsorship will cover the Comrades Underprivileged Runners Programme which accommodates and feeds up to 800 needy athletes over Comrades weekend,” said GEMS spokesperson Phumelela Dhlomo.
“We will also assume the naming rights of this year’s Spirit of Comrades Awards, which awards a one-ounce pure gold medal to each of its three deserving recipients who showcase the noble attributes associated with the Comrades Marathon,” he said.
Dijana expects tough test as he defends Comrades title
Runner says last year's triumph bettered his life
