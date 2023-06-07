×

Kopo set to join Mammila in another Chippa coaching chaos

Gwambi to assist returning administrator turned-coach

07 June 2023 - 07:44
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Kwanele Kopo has left Pretoria Callies and could resurface at Chippa.
Kwanele Kopo has left Pretoria Callies and could resurface at Chippa.
The common coaching merry-go-round at Chippa United took another crazy swerve yesterday as Morgan Mammila was confirmed as new coach with Kwanele Kopo expected to also join him as his co-coach.

"As we look to the future, we are delighted to announce significant changes to our technical team for the 2023/24 season. We are thrilled to announce Morgan Mammila as our new head coach. Mammila brings an abundance of experience and proven leadership to the role. We also confirm that Siyabulela Gwambi will maintain his position as first assistant coach,'' read the fourth paragraph of Chippa's seven-extract statement.

A source close to the club's dealings was adamant that Kopo and another unconfirmed coach will join Mammila as  his co-coaches. "Kopo will also come and work with Mammila. The chairman [Siviwe Mpengesi] wants a third coach as well,'' said the source yesterday.

Mammila, an administrator-turned coach, was fired by Chippa in February following a series of poor results, having initially been roped in as an assistant coach to Daine Klate, whom he would replace as head coach seven games into the 2022-23 season.

Mammila isn't the first coach to return to Chilli Boys in a matter of months after being sacked, with the late Roger Sikhakhane, Dan Malesela and Kurt Lentjies having found themselves back at the club in a short space of time after being axed in the past.

Kopo, who had been coaching second-tier side Pretoria Callies, before resigning last week after they finished 10th in the Motsepe Foundation Championship in the just-ended campaign, asked to be contacted today, disclosing that Chilli Boys had indeed shown interest in his services.

"Phone me tomorrow. All I can say now is that I haven’t signed with anybody but Chippa have made an offer. Later today I will know what’s going to happen going forward,'' Kopo told Sowetan yesterday.

