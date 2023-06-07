Five players Pirates could do without in the new season

As their coach Jose Riveiro has said that they’ll definitely beef-up their squad ahead of what’s expected to be an exacting programme, where they’ll be playing in the CAF Champions League as well, Orlando Pirates are also odds-on to release a number of players. We pick five players likely to depart.
Collins Makgaka
Since joining from Baroka in September 2020, Makgaka has hardly been a regular. The 26-year-old attacking midfielder played a mere 45 minutes in the league in the just-concluded season. To make matters worse, it is believed that Makgaka’s contract expires at the end of this month. The former Baroka star has two goals from 24 outings in the Pirates shirt since arriving in 2020.
Craig Martin
Martin was Pirates’ fourth option right-back behind Bandile Shandu, Thabiso Monyane and left-footed Paseka Mako. Despite the fact that his contract expires only in June 2025, Martin appears not to be in coach Riveiro’s plan. The 29-year-old full-back joined from Cape Town City in January and he is now linked to a move back to the Citizens. Martin managed only 121 minutes of league action for the Sea Robbers in the 2022/23 term.
Ben Motshwari
Pirates wanted to ship Motshwari, 32, out on loan to Richards Bay before the start of the season but the midfielder insisted he wanted to fight for his position, Sowetan learnt at the time. Judging by the number of games he played in the season we’ve just wrapped up, it looks like Motshwari failed to fight for his slot. He started only three of the 11 league games he was involved in, with Miguel Timm and Thabang Monare the preferred central midfielders.
Ndumiso Mabena
Pirates caught many by surprise when they brought back Mabena after he had left Royal AM in January. The 36-year-old striker only played one game, featuring in the last 15 minutes against Mamelodi Sundowns in April. Mabena’s deal expires next June but he looks not to be in the coach’s plan, with Terrence Dzvukamanja and Kermit Erasmus the favourites, while Evidence Makgopa and Souaibou Marou, who are both fringe players in their own rights, are also ahead of him in the pecking order.
Bienvenu Eva Nga
Like Mabena, Eva Nga, 30, is way down in the striker pecking order at Pirates. Eva Nga scored one goal from 15 games in all competitions this season. It is believed that Chippa United are keen to resign the bulky striker, having sold him to Pirates at the start of the just-ended season.
Image: Lee Warren
