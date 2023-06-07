×

Soccer

Morton says only wins will see Spurs back in top flight

Bartlett’s side must maintain 100 percent record when they face Casric

07 June 2023 - 07:52
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Michael Morton of Cape Town Spurs during the PSL promotion playoff match between Cape Town Spurs and Maritzburg United at Athlone Stadium on June 03, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Ashley Vlotman

Cape Town Spurs midfielder Micheal Morton says they need to win both their remaining games in PSL promotion/relegation playoffs to ensure they get promotion to the DStv Premiership.

So far the Cape Town side have won their two games to take over top spot with six points, followed by Maritzburg United with three points and Casric in third with zero. Spurs take on Casric Stars in their third game of the mini-league today (Athlone Stadium, 3pm) and play their final game away at Maritzburg next week.

Shaun Bartlett’s side are within striking distance of tier-one football, a goal they have been chasing all season. Morton, who played in the playoffs last season with All Stars, says attempting to get promotion in the post-season is hard.

This playoff thing is not easy. Winning the first two games is good but we possibly have to win all four if we want to win the playoffs. Tomorrow doesnt guarantee anything yet, so its a tough business these playoffs, Morton told Sowetan yesterday.

From the day I signed and most guys signed, weve had singular focus, the only thing weve said is we have to get promoted. We wanted to win the league and get direct promotion but that didnt happen, so the focus has shifted slightly to the playoffs. That common theme of winning to get promotion has not changed, he said. 

Morton, along with veterans Nazeer Allie and Clayton Daniels, have been the backbone of the Spurs charge for promotion. They demonstrated their importance in their 1-0 win over Maritzburg where Morton scored the winning goal. 

The NFD is a different beast. There are some guys who have spent a number of years in the NFD  more than us and that experience helps as well. 

Of course, if you look at the game against Maritzburg, Nazeer was absolutely unreal and Clayton also, I don’t know if its the experience of big match temperament from these guys in the big moments. It showed in the game, hopefully it can show in the next one, said the former Orlando Pirates midfielder. 

Promotion Playoff fixtures: 

Today: Cape Town Spurs v Casric Stars, Athlone Stadium, 3pm

Saturday: Casric Stars v Maritzburg United, Solomon Mahlangu Stadium, 3pm

June 14: Maritzburg United v Cape Town Spurs, Harry Gwala Stadium, 7.30pm

