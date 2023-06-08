“There was a certain way of doing things at SuperSport under the guidance of coach Pitso but with coach Gavin there was a different philosophy and mindset.
Klate reflects on ‘Lucky Charm’ that brought him 15 trophies
Ex-midfielder’s only regret is the outcome of 2013 Champions League final
With a trophy haul of 15 in the PSL era, Daine Klate is one of the most decorated footballers in the country.
During his peak, he was nicknamed “Lucky Charm” as he won a trophy or two wherever he went. He’s won trophies at SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits. The “Lucky Charm” faded away when he joined his hometown club Chippa United closer to retirement.
An impressive feat that Klate achieved in his career is that he won the league title six times with three different clubs, which speaks to his moniker.
The league winning run started in the 2007/08 season when he won the title with SuperSport under Gavin Hunt, who inherited a winning machine that was built by Pitso Mosimane before he departed for national duty. Two more titles would follow in the 2008/09 and 2009/10 seasons, equating to a “three-peat”.
Klate elaborated on what was behind that famous three-peat at Matsatsantsa a Pitori.
“It was a little bit of a transition for the club, coach Pitso joined Bafana and coach Gavin came from Swallows. To be honest, the first five games didn’t go very well when coach Gavin arrived,” said Klate.
“There was a certain way of doing things at SuperSport under the guidance of coach Pitso but with coach Gavin there was a different philosophy and mindset.
“We fixed those things, we bought into what we were taught and we did it well for three years in a row. It was a shift in mindset, to say there’s this way of doing it but there’s another way of doing it as well, and maybe this way can bring success, which it did. It was about accepting change in that first season under coach Gavin Hunt, and then three in a row... we became unstoppable,” he said.
After reaching the ceiling at SuperSport, Klate joined Soweto giants Pirates. On his arrival in 2010, the team were going through a seven-season drought without winning the league.
He managed to play a pivotal role in delivering two league titles during their double-treble era.
“I always wanted to play for Pirates, that was the next best thing for me, if not Europe. So, when I got the opportunity I made the most of it. I went there with a passion and desire,” Klate said.
“To put into context, when you came to the club awards at one stage there was the PSL trophy, MTN8, Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup, which gave you the perspective that at Pirates we have won all the trophies on offer and more so, we have done it twice.
“I never imagined it could have happened but I think when you have Benni McCarthy, Siyabonga Sangweni, Oupa Manyisa, Thulasizwe Mbuyane and Rooi Mahamutsa, when you play with these types of guys and see their mindset, we were playing for the team and faithful,” he said.
After conquering the domestic scene, that famous Pirates team set out to claim the club’s second CAF Champions League title. They came close in 2013, falling in the final against Egypy's Al Ahly. Not winning the Champions League is something that leaves a bitter taste in Klate’s mouth.
“I think everything happens for a reason, but if there is anything I want to change, is that result,” said the former Bafana Bafana international.
“Be that as it may, sometimes it’s about the journey. For me, the journey of going to Africa and spending three to four days in another country and connecting as a group, and playing the game you love, that journey I wouldn’t want to change. But I would love to change the result of the final,” he said.
Klate’s last dance was at Wits. He rejoined Hunt at the university side as he was putting the band together. There he linked up with Elias Pelembe, Bongani Khumalo and Siboniso Gaxa, with whom he had played at SuperSport as well. Wits would win the league title in the 2016/17 season, breaking the league retention cycle among the big three.
“I’m a person who takes notes, while I was with Pirates I could see Wits competing in the top three consistently, they kept falling short of the league title. When the call came in to join, and my relationship with coach Gavin, it was an opportunity I thought I could take and make a difference. I was at Wits for three years and won three trophies,” he said.
