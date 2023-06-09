Tau roars louder without Pitso

When coach Pitso Mosimane left Al Ahly in June last year, expectations were that Percy Tau would be a lonely figure and perhaps leave as well. However, the “Lion of Judah” has stuck it out.
The Bafana Bafana deputy skipper initially struggled with form and niggling injuries a few months after Mosimane left. Having been injury free for the better part of the current season, Tau is finally coming of age at Al Ahly.
His splendid form has inspired the Red Devils to the CAF Champions League final, where they lead the Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca 2-1 from the home leg, with the second and decisive leg scheduled for Sunday at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca (9pm SA time).
Should Al Ahly clinch the Champions League, the 29-year-old Tau will be the first SA player to win the tournament twice, having first won the 2015/16 edition with Mamelodi Sundowns.
The man who was Tau's captain when they won the Champions League was under Mosimane at Sundowns, Hlompho Kekana, isn't surprised that the Lion of Judah managed to knuckle down even without his compatriot coach in Cairo. Kekana couldn't stop lauding Tau's mental fortitude.
“Percy is just a different animal in terms of his mentality, and from a lot of players I know. The boy knows how to fight for himself emotionally, so I knew that his Al Ahly career was always going to pick up even after coach Pitso left the club,'' Kekana told Sowetan yesterday.
“Tau is a fighter of note and that's why he's nicknamed the 'Lion'...he fights gallantly every day. The boy knows why he plays football. I think he's still going to do more wonders for that Al Ahly side.”
Kekana has also been impressed by Tau's form in the Champions League, which has seen him score five times and providing as many assists in Ahly's run to the final, though they suffered a huge defeat to Sundowns in the group phase.
“He's done extremely well in the Champions League, so I think he can be the player of the tournament...he deserves it but knowing him, he doesn't even think about it. Percy doesn't chase individual glory... to him personal awards mean nothing because he wants to win with the team,'' Kekana stated.
Tau record at A Ahly this season
Champs League: 5 goals and 5 assists in 11 games
Domestic league: 2 goals in 13 games
Club WC: 1 goal in 4 matches
Egyptian Cup: 1 game no goal
Tau roars louder without Pitso
Ex-captain Kekana not surprised his star's on the rise at Al Ahly
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix
