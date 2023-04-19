SuperSport United's Gavin Hunt has made a somewhat engrossing declaration about Matsatsantsa, saying they're the best side behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns and they deserve to finish second, though they're not obsessed about it.
SuperSport's aspirations to finish second dealt another blow on Tuesday when they were held to a scoreless draw by Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium, where their talisman Bradley Grobler missed a penalty and a seater in a space of five minutes towards the end of the match. Despite the draw, SuperSport remain second on the log with 44 points, one ahead of third-placed Orlando Pirates, who have a game in hand.
“We don't worry about that [finishing second] but we deserve it because we are the best behind them, Sundowns. So we should be, we could be miles ahead... we were six points, seven points clear at one stage. We just haven't taken our chances in the last three, four games, so it is what it is,'' Hunt said after the game at Marumo.
As the race for position two looks to be heading for a photo finish, Hunt has admitted they've been shooting themselves in the foot by squandering opportunities and ending up drawing games unnecessarily, lamenting the chances they missed at Peter Mokaba Stadium against Bahlabane Ba Ntwa. Hunt also said he didn't expect Grobler to miss the spot-kick.
“We were well ahead three games ago. Obviously, we made it hard for ourselves... we had a game against Chippa like this [referring to the draw at Marumo]. The same thing, we should win 4 or 5 nil and we draw 1-1 and you draw again. So jah, it is what it is,'' said the Matsatsantsa tactician.
“It wasn't our best performance but we should have won the game comfortably. We had some great moments, some great opportunities. It happens but you don't expect it... it is one of those things.”
SuperSport host AmaZulu at TUT Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm).
SuperSport are the best to finish second, says Hunt
Coach rues missed chances to cement desired position
Image: Lefty Shivambu
