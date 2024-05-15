After Cape Town Spurs' relegation to the Motsepe Foundation Championship, we look at contributing factors that sealed their fate.
Spurs were relegated to the second tier after drawing with SuperSport United, and Richards Bay beating Orlando Pirates at the weekend.
Failing to hit the ground running
With hardly an off-season because of their participation in the promotional playoffs, the writing was on the wall as the season progressed that the Urban Warriors would face automatic relegation. Spurs registered seven successive defeats in their opening matches.
Lack of quality when recruiting
By the time they won promotion, they could not bring in quality players and their options were limited because clubs had already completed their squads. Spurs were forced to get free agents or ageing players such as Bradley Ralani, Tshepo Gumede, Denwin Farmer, Thato Mokeke, Siphesihle Maduna, Keagan Buchanan and Clayton Daniels. Others were on loan and could not click with the team. They also failed to get experienced players to guide young ones.
Took time appointing an experienced coach
They should have acted fast to appoint an experienced coach when they failed to produce results. Shaun Bartlett was shown the door after seven defeats, with Sean Connor replacing him and assisted by Vasili Manousakis. They ended those defeats with a victory over Orlando Pirates, but five more losses followed. Ernst Middendorp took over after 16 matches and went on to pick up 16 points, but it proved too little too late.
Losing 19 matches
Spurs have only recorded five victories in 28 matches, with 19 defeats. This made their season a nightmare and they were always favourites to face automatic relegation. You don't lose 19 games and then survive the chop.
Why Spurs stood no chance of survival
Delay in securing top coach a factor
Image: Philip Maeta
