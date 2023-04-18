Top-of-table clash wows September

SuperSport United reserves coach Thabo September says his players gained valuable experience in their 3-3 draw against Cape Town City in the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) in what was a top-of-the-table clash.
It was billed as the biggest game of the festival at Dobsonville Stadium and it lived up to expectations. United found the back of the net through Shandre Campbell, Aphiwe Baliti and Keenan Bezuidenhout while Luphumlo Sifumba got a brace for City, with Luke Daniels getting the third goal.
Reflecting on the match, September noted it will help the players in the future to have big-game temperament and handle pressure when playing in cup competitions.
"It was a good game, a good display for the DDC league to show the growth of the boys, especially how they can handle pressure," September told Sowetan yesterday.
"It allowed both teams to teach players how to play in a final of an MTN8 worth R8m, the Nedbank, Champions League or PSL and the pressure that comes with it. This is more like the beginning phase of that. It was a good experience gained for all parties," he said.
Game management was a flaw for September's side, however, the former United captain believes his charges will learn from the match.
"The best way to teach a person is by repetition and experience; after going 2-1 up, instead of controlling the game and managing the game towards halftime, Cape Town City scored the equaliser in the 43rd minute and took the lead in the 45th minute.
"Most of the things you can only teach through experience, we got that yesterday and we won't make many of those mistakes again," he said.
The young Matsatsantsa side is on top of the DDC with 56 points, followed by City with 55 points with Orlando Pirates in third with 54 points. With four games left in the campaign, September has vowed they won't drop the ball and lose the league title like last season.
"We went through it last season, we have learnt from what happened last season. We will draw from that experience, keep the players calm and go at the last four games in a way where we are taking it one game at a time," September said.
DDC results:
Mamelodi Sundowns 3, Stellenbosch 0; SuperSport United 3, Cape Town City 3; Richards Bay 0, Maritzburg United 0; AmaZulu 1, Sekhukhune United 1; Royal AM 2, Chippa United 1; TS Galaxy 6, Kaizer Chiefs 3; Marumo Gallants 0, Orlando Pirates 0; Swallows 0, Golden Arrows Reserves 5.
Top-of-table clash wows September
'It allowed both teams to teach players how to play in a big final'
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
