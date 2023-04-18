Following their exit from the Nedbank Cup after losing 1-2 to Kaizer Chiefs in the quarterfinal at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday, Royal AM coach John Maduka has urged his side to be pumped up in their remaining DStv Premiership matches as they look to finish in the top eight.
Royal are eighth on the log with 32 points from 25 matches and Maduka said the focus now should be to try to win their remaining five games to give them a chance of finishing in a good position.
They travel to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
"It's football, we forgot this defeat. We learned from our mistakes and we look forward to the coming games because this one, we can cry and do whatever, but it's over," Maduka told the media after the match.
"We have to focus on our remaining games, so we can finish in a better position. Now our focus is on the league, it's five games to go. We must make sure we work hard and give our best and finish in a better position."
Reflecting on their loss to Amakhosi, Maduka felt his side shot themselves in the foot.
Thwihli Thwahla forfeited their one-goal advantage after Lesego Maswanganyi had given them a lead before an own goal by Thabo Matlaba leveled matters and Yusuf Maart converted from a spot kick in extra time to hand Chiefs a victory.
It's errors Maduka believes his side should have avoided.
"We made things difficult ourselves. I don't think it was a difficult game. We started the game okay and we managed to score a goal and we closed them down. They never looked like they could score," he said.
"We had to score for them after we made a mistake where we should have done better. In the second half, I think we were okay but we could not play the football that we know we can.
"We played their game but we were okay. It is only the mistakes we made."
Royal focus on the league after cup exit
Maduka laments his team's errors against Chiefs
Image: Darren Stewart
