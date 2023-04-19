Crowie proud of U-17s' unity before Afcon

Amajimbos coach Duncan Crowie has enthused over the camaraderie in camp, ahead of the imminent Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, promising an enterprising brand of football.
The U-17 Afcon will be hosted by Algeria from April 29 to May 19 this year. SA is pitted against Zambia, Morocco and Nigeria in Group B. Crowie's boys take on Morocco in their Group B opener on April 30. SA's next pool stages tie will be against Zambia four days after the opener, wrapping up their group phase journey against Nigeria on May 6.
Speaking at Safa House in Nasrec yesterday, where he announced his final 21-man squad, Crowie gushed about his team's togetherness, saying the overseas-based players have blended well with the boys on the books of local clubs. The Amajimbos trainer assured SA will play "beautiful" football at Afcon.
"We met on Sunday and I could see the camaraderie. Somebody mentioned to me yesterday about orientation as far as foreign-based players mixing with local-based players is concerned; what I have noticed is that immediately, there was that camaraderie. Nobody could see that that's a group on that side or this group is from that side. It seemed like a team immediately and that gave me great hope,'' Crowie said yesterday.
"At this stage the only thing I can promise is that we'll play beautiful football. Beautiful football is positive football..."
The top-four teams at this tournament will qualify for the 2023 Fifa U-17 World Cup, to be staged in a yet-to-be announced country after Fifa withdrew Peru's hosting rights after they failed to meet the requirements to host such a major tournament later this year.
Kyle Jansen of MSL side Atlanta United, Michael Dokumnu (Vitesse) and Waylon Renecke of Norwich City are the only overseas-based players in the squad.
Final squad
Keepers: Takalani Mazhamba (Chiefs); Gennaro Johnson (CPT Spurs); Jansen (Atlanta, USA)
Defenders: Thato Sibiya, Vincent Sithole (both Sundowns); Xhosa Manyama (CPT City); Renecke (Norwich, England); Tyler Cicero (Stellenbosch); Benjamin Wallace, Keikumetse Lesia (both SuperSport),
Midfielders: Xolani Tshaka (Pirates); Gomokelo Kekana (Galaxy); Vicky Mkhwanana (Chiefs); Xavier Jodamus (Ubuntu); Dhakier Lee (CPT City)
Forwards: Orhifa Maubelo, Gabriel Amato (both Capital City); Luke Baartman (CPT City); Dokumnu (Vitesse, Natherlands); Bennet Mokoena and Siyabonga Mabena (both Sundowns).
Crowie proud of U-17s' unity before Afcon
Coach promises 'beautiful football' in Algeria
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
