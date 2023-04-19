×

South Africa

Huge cocaine stash dressed up as ‘poultry’ sniffed out in Cape Town

By TIMESLIVE - 19 April 2023 - 11:49
Inside the container of 'poultry' containing bricks of cocaine.
Image: SAPS

A container packed with boxes of “poultry” in Cape Town turned out to be 140 cocaine bricks worth about R84m when the packages failed the sniff test by a canine trained to detect narcotics. 

Police swooped on business premises at Airport Industria on Tuesday after obtaining information about a possible drug consignment. 

“Police members, with the assistance of metro police and law enforcement, pounced on the premises and searched a container. They discovered 16 boxes containing 140 sealed bricks of cocaine with an estimated value of R84m,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie. 

“The members seized the find weighing approximately 140kg and booked it in as evidence.” 

The city said its metro police K9 named Khalesi was brought to the scene and “gave a positive indication of the presence of drugs (cocaine)”. 

“An inquiry docket was opened for further investigation even though no arrest has been made yet. The provincial detectives' organised crime and narcotics section has been assigned to investigate the circumstances and possible origin and destination of the drugs,” said Pojie. 

TimesLIVE

