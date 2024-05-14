Finally, there is a board for Boxing SA.
Sports minister Zzizi Kodwa on Tuesday announced a seven-member team that will be in charge of boxing in the country for the next three years.
They are chairman Sifiso Shongwe, Sakhiwo Sodo, Romy Titus, Dr Koketso Tsebe, Dr Luvuyo Precious Bayeni, Nandi Mheshe and Luxolo September.
Their term begins on Tuesday and will end on May 2027. Their appointment concludes a seven-week road-map that was followed to appoint the new board.
Kodwa consulted Boxing SA stakeholders on Friday on the prospective candidates for the board. That was after the department of sports, arts and culture had issued 14 names of individuals shortlisted.
In a statement, Kodwa said after consultation, he invited all stakeholders in their organised or individual capacities to submit written comments to the department for his consideration.
"The board has been given the task of revitalising boxing in SA and to ensure that the sport in the country returns to the great heights it once scaled," said Kodwa, who encouraged the appointed members to come up with a renewal and recovery strategy, and to ensure good corporate governance and ethical leadership of Boxing BSA.
Luxolo September served for about a day in late 2023 before being sent into the wilderness, while and are the new faces on the seven-member executive.
Sports minister Zizi Kodwa names new BSA board members
Image: Veli Nhlapo
