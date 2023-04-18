Mayo backs Chiefs to end trophy drought

After Kaizer Chiefs reached the semifinal of the Nedbank Cup following their 2-1 victory over Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday, ex-player Patrick Mayo is convinced coach Arthur Zwane can finally end their eight-year trophy drought.
Royal defender Thabo Matlaba's own goal in the first half cancelled Lesego Manganyi's opener before Yusuf Maart scored from the spot-kick in extra time to send Chiefs through to the semifinal, where they will face bitter rivals Orlando Pirates next month.
Mayo feels should Chiefs beat Pirates and qualify for the final, neither Stellenbosch nor Sekhukhune United, who meet in the other semifinal, would stop Amakhosi from lifting their first trophy since 2015.
"If they can beat Pirates, they will have a chance to get silverware this season," Mayo told Sowetan yesterday. "I don't doubt they will beat Pirates. They won't throw away this opportunity. They have beaten them twice [in the DStv Premiership] and will do the same again in the semifinal.
"They must finish what they started and continue with their good run against Pirates."
With Zwane having endured pressure from the supporters this season when results were not forthcoming, Mayo advised him not to try and prove them wrong but to focus on continuing to improve the team.
"You don't have to listen to what the supporters are saying because they will always complain whether you are doing the right things or the wrong things, they will always complain," he said.
"The only thing now is to be happy because Arthur has put them in the semifinal, although they didn't trust him that Chiefs would go so far. Arthur must also not try to prove them wrong. He must focus on his job and focus on the team and fix the mistakes from the previous matches so as not to repeat them."
Meanwhile, Zwane has cautioned the derby semifinal will be tough, even as his players were pictured celebrating drawing Pirates. "It's not going to be as easy as everyone thinks. Cup games are totally different to league games," Zwane told the media after the match.
"But we treat every game with respect and unfortunately this one is not like any other game. There is a lot at stake once you meet Pirates you are expected to be on top of them and make sure that you win the game.
"I think the excitement comes from knowing that we are playing Pirates that are also doing well and that will be good for SA football as well, not only about Chiefs because they are also doing well and we are finding our way up."
Mayo backs Chiefs to end trophy drought
'If they get past Pirates, nothing will stop them'
Image: Darren Stewart
