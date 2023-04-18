Moloi positive Chippa will avoid the chop

Former Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi has reasoned that Chilli Boys always do well in the first few games under a new coach, hence he foresees Lehlohonolo Seema saving them from relegation.
"If you can check, Chippa always do well when a new coach arrives. It happened with myself [he went unbeaten in his first eight games with five draws and three wins]. Remember Morgan [Mammila] also did wonders in his first few games [he won his first four games], so every time there's a new coach there, there's that new energy and I hope it'll happen with Seema as well,'' Moloi told Sowetan yesterday.
Occupying the 15th spot in the DStv Premiership standings, Chippa, who have played one game more, are just two points ahead of bottom-placed Maritzburg United. Moloi thinks six points will save Chippa from the dreaded axe.
"I think six points from these remaining four games will be enough to save them. They have a team that's capable. It will also help them that Seema was there before... he's familiar with the happenings at the club,'' noted Moloi.
Yesterday, a source at Chippa confirmed that chairman Siviwe Mpengesi was due to meet Seema to conclude a deal that would see him return for a second spell at the club, having coached the side between July and December 2020 before being sacked.
Seema, who has been coaching Chippa's feeder team Peace Markers, will be the fifth coach to be in the dugout for the Gqeberha-based side this season after Daine Klate, Mammila, Kurt Lentjies and Siyabulela Gwambi.
The latter is expected to be Seema's assistant, having lost both of the two games he oversaw. Gwambi first lost 3-1 to direct relegation foes Marumo Gallants last Wednesday, before being eliminated by Sekhukhune United via a 2-1 scoreline in Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at home on Sunday. Sowetan couldn't reach both Seema and Mpengesi for comment yesterday.
Chippa's last four fixtures
April 27: Chiefs (home)
May 3: Bay (away)
May 13: Galaxy (away)
May 20: Arrows (home)
Moloi positive Chippa will avoid the chop
'I think six points will be enough to save them'
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Former Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi has reasoned that Chilli Boys always do well in the first few games under a new coach, hence he foresees Lehlohonolo Seema saving them from relegation.
"If you can check, Chippa always do well when a new coach arrives. It happened with myself [he went unbeaten in his first eight games with five draws and three wins]. Remember Morgan [Mammila] also did wonders in his first few games [he won his first four games], so every time there's a new coach there, there's that new energy and I hope it'll happen with Seema as well,'' Moloi told Sowetan yesterday.
Occupying the 15th spot in the DStv Premiership standings, Chippa, who have played one game more, are just two points ahead of bottom-placed Maritzburg United. Moloi thinks six points will save Chippa from the dreaded axe.
"I think six points from these remaining four games will be enough to save them. They have a team that's capable. It will also help them that Seema was there before... he's familiar with the happenings at the club,'' noted Moloi.
Yesterday, a source at Chippa confirmed that chairman Siviwe Mpengesi was due to meet Seema to conclude a deal that would see him return for a second spell at the club, having coached the side between July and December 2020 before being sacked.
Seema, who has been coaching Chippa's feeder team Peace Markers, will be the fifth coach to be in the dugout for the Gqeberha-based side this season after Daine Klate, Mammila, Kurt Lentjies and Siyabulela Gwambi.
The latter is expected to be Seema's assistant, having lost both of the two games he oversaw. Gwambi first lost 3-1 to direct relegation foes Marumo Gallants last Wednesday, before being eliminated by Sekhukhune United via a 2-1 scoreline in Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at home on Sunday. Sowetan couldn't reach both Seema and Mpengesi for comment yesterday.
Chippa's last four fixtures
April 27: Chiefs (home)
May 3: Bay (away)
May 13: Galaxy (away)
May 20: Arrows (home)
Marumo now dream of Top 8
Mayo backs Chiefs to end trophy drought
Pirates to keep spark in cup – Riveiro
Chiefs’ win sets up Soweto derby cup tie
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos