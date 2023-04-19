Mabena (16) stays grounded despite new fame

Mamelodi Sundowns teen sensation Siyabonga Mabena hasn't allowed the storm of hype that's come his way since making his top-flight debut last month, to go to his head.
Yesterday, the 16-year-old Mabena was included in the final Amajimbos 21-member squad for the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), to be played in Algeria from April 29 to May 19 this year. With four top-flight appearances already for his side Sundowns this season, Mabena is the only player in the Amajimbos squad who has tasted Premiership action.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena even went as far as comparing the gifted Mabena to the late Orlando pirates and Sundowns winger Gift Leremi after handing him his senior debut in their 5-1 league thumping of Royal AM last month.
Mabena has reiterated that bursting onto the scene doesn't make him any special among his peers.
"I just act normal as any other player in the team [the U-17]. The fact that I have been with the [Sundowns] first team doesn't mean I should be big now, no. I conduct myself as I had been doing all along because I am still the same person as I was before,'' Mabena said at the U-17 Afcon squad announcement media conference at Safa House in Nasrec yesterday.
"My life hasn't really changed. Yes, certain things won't be like before but there are no major changes to talk about."
The lad from KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga is in Grade 11 at Clapham High School in Pretoria. Mabena had been a pupil at the School of Excellence, where he was also developing as a footballer, since he was 13 years old. The explosive winger went to Clapham upon joining the Brazillians in January this year.
Mabena has opened up about the juggling act between playing football professionally and studying.
"I have a lot of people who help me to strike a fine balance between studying and training. After training, I always make sure that I go to study. My friends also play a big role in making sure that I do my homework and things like that,'' he said.
Mabena (16) stays grounded despite new fame
Downs sensation makes cut for Under-17 Afcon squad
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
