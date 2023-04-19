×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Mabena (16) stays grounded despite new fame

Downs sensation makes cut for Under-17 Afcon squad

19 April 2023 - 08:16
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Mamelodi Sundowns rising star Siyabonga Mabena during DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Royal AM on 14 March 2023 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Mamelodi Sundowns rising star Siyabonga Mabena during DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Royal AM on 14 March 2023 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns teen sensation Siyabonga Mabena hasn't allowed the storm of hype that's come his way since making his top-flight debut last month, to go to his head.

Yesterday, the 16-year-old Mabena was included in the final Amajimbos 21-member squad for the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), to be played in Algeria from April 29 to May 19 this year. With four top-flight appearances already for his side Sundowns this season, Mabena is the only player in the Amajimbos squad who has tasted Premiership action.

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena even went as far as comparing the gifted Mabena to the late Orlando pirates and Sundowns winger Gift Leremi after handing him his senior debut in their 5-1 league thumping of Royal AM last month.

Mabena has reiterated that bursting onto the scene doesn't make him any special among his peers.

"I just act normal as any other player in the team [the U-17]. The fact that I have been with the [Sundowns] first team doesn't mean I should be big now, no. I conduct myself as I had been doing all along because I am still the same person as I was before,'' Mabena said at the U-17 Afcon squad announcement media conference at Safa House in Nasrec yesterday.

"My life hasn't really changed. Yes, certain things won't be like before but there are no major changes to talk about."

The lad from KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga is in Grade 11 at Clapham High School in Pretoria. Mabena had been a pupil at the School of Excellence, where he was also developing as a footballer, since he was 13 years old. The explosive winger went to Clapham upon joining the Brazillians in January this year.

Mabena has opened up about the juggling act between playing football professionally and studying.

"I have a lot of people who help me to strike a fine balance between studying and training. After training, I always make sure that I go to study. My friends also play a big role in making sure that I do my homework and things like that,'' he said.

Why I chose Sekhukhune over Chiefs – Mokotjo

Sekhukhune United midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo joined the club because they offered him an offer he wanted, unlike Kaizer Chiefs.
Sport
1 hour ago

Mokeke views Bucs clash as a 'must-win'

If Cape Town City want to finish in the top three and participate in CAF competitions, then their match against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on ...
Sport
1 hour ago

SA U-17 coach Duncan Crowie targets World Cup qualification at junior Afcon

South Africa U-17 coach Duncan Crowie is targeting a top four finish at the 2023 Caf U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Algeria.
Sport
15 hours ago

Top-of-table clash wows September

SuperSport United reserves coach Thabo September says his players gained valuable experience in their 3-3 draw against Cape Town City in the DStv ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi