PSL refuses to hear Sekhukhune's dispute with player

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu has confirmed that the league tossed away a dispute between Sekhukhune United's management and their player, while fining TS Galaxy for failing to provide an electronic substitution board.
Yesterday, Majavu gave an update on the two cases as they appeared before the league's disciplinary committee (DC). The case regarding Sekhukhune involved academy prospect Leonardo Layden Roy, whom the club accused of being absent from work for days without any justification.
The matter first went to the club's internal disciplinary committee and there was no resolution. The chair of the committee said the misconduct be taken to the PSL as a complaint by the club.
Before the PSL DC, Roy's lawyers pointed out that the case had no merit to appear before the league and that saw the PSL toss it away.
Majavu elaborated on the reason why they did not attend to the case. "Right at the beginning, and correctly so in my view, the player's legal representative raised an objection relating to the jurisdiction of the PSL DC, having listened to the submissions made by the two parties, and the league remaining neutral, the PSL DC concluded indeed it does not have jurisdiction to entertain this matter.
"And accordingly, the point taken by the player's representative was upheld, meaning that the complaint itself was not adjudicated due to the lack of jurisdiction by the PSL DC," he said.
Meanwhile, TS Galaxy were fined R40,000 for failing to provide an electronic substitution board in their DStv Premiership match against Stellenbosch in January at the Mbombela Stadium.
"They have an obligation [to provide electronic substitution board] in accordance with the PSL prescripts, as well as the football manual. They pleaded guilty as charged and were fined an amount of R40,000, half of which is suspended on condition that during the period of suspension, they are not found guilty of the same offence. They were further ordered to pay a portion of the costs of the DC sittings," Majavu said.
PSL refuses to hear Sekhukhune's dispute with player
Galaxy fined R40,000 for not adhering to rules
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
