Mokeke views Bucs clash as a 'must-win'

If Cape Town City want to finish in the top three and participate in CAF competitions, then their match against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm) is a must-win.
This is the view of midfielder Thato Mokeke as they prepare to visit the Buccaneers. The Citizens are eight points behind the Soweto giants in the DStv Premiership table with five matches remaining, but Mokeke feels they can still finish second provided they beat teams they are fighting for the top three with.
"We want to get closer to the top three and we feel we still have a chance, four teams are still fighting to finish in the top three," Mokeke told Sowetan yesterday.
"We also want to play in the CAF competitions. We can still finish second because we are not far off from other teams, so if we win our games, then we will just hope one or two of the teams above us drop points.
"But against Pirates... it is a must-win if we want to be in the top two or top three."
Eric Tinkler's charges have already defeated Pirates this season in the reverse fixture at Cape Town Stadium after coming from a goal down to win 2-1.
But they will have to achieve something they failed to do, which is to win at Orlando. In seven matches played at this venue, their best results have been draws.
They've drawn four and lost three times and with the Buccaneers enjoying some great form, the 32-year-old admitted it would be difficult to get a victory but they are optimistic they can get a positive result.
"I think it is going to be a tough game because they have been doing well winning matches, and for us, we dropped two points in our last game [2-2 against AmaZulu] and we want to win this one," he said.
"As much as we played well against AmaZulu, we lost two points at home. The performance in that game was good.
"Now it's all about winning the games, so it will be up to who wants it more and we have to give it our best shot. We played well against Mamelodi Sundowns, who were also doing well, and got a draw, so anything is possible."
Fixtures
Friday: Maritzburg v Bay, Harry Gwala (7.30pm)
Saturday: Pirates v CPT City, Orlando (3pm); Galaxy v Royal, Mbombela (3pm); Stellenbosch v Swallows, Danie Craven (5.30pm)
Sunday: Sekhukhune v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba; SuperSport v AmaZulu, TUT (5.30pm)
Image: Bertram Malgas/Gallo Images
