Sekhukhune United midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo joined the club because they offered him an offer he wanted, unlike Kaizer Chiefs.
This was revealed by the 32-year-old yesterday after his move to Amakhosi, who showed interest in him, collapsed.
The experienced midfielder made a return to SA after 14 years abroad where he had stints with Feyenoord, Twente and Brentford.
"Sekhukhune gave me the opportunity I wanted. Other teams were looking at other external factors. Maybe they perceive me in a way that's not me," Mokotjo said during the club media open day at Johannesburg Stadium yesterday.
"So, I'm a footballer and my only job is to play football and I respect that and I'm passionate about what I do. When it comes to big or small teams, I don't see that because my career has been far from smooth. So I love challenges.
"This is one of them, the only thing I can do now is to repay the club for giving me this opportunity to do what I love."
The midfielder has been impressive for Ba Bina Noko in the eight appearances he made across all competitions and says he is not yet 100% match-fit.
"The coach [Brandon Truter] knows that. I said to him, maybe I'm at 80 or 85, so there is still a lot more room to grow fitness-wise. But knowing myself, I'm not satisfied and I also feel like I haven't peaked yet," he said. "I'm a 32-year-old in a body of a 28-year-old, so I feel there is a lot more to come."
Mokotjo will look to continue with his impressive form when Sekhukhune face Chiefs on Sunday and added that confidence is high from the players ahead of the match.
"I think mentally we are prepared. I think the boys won in the first round. The hopes are high. We are looking solid, players are taking responsibility in their roles and that's very important.
"If this one is having a bad game, the other one can carry the team. I'm enjoying seeing the progress of the boys and the team."
Why I chose Sekhukhune over Chiefs – Mokotjo
'Babina Noko gave me the opportunity I wanted'
Image: Philip Maeta
