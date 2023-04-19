×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Why I chose Sekhukhune over Chiefs – Mokotjo

'Babina Noko gave me the opportunity I wanted'

19 April 2023 - 08:11
Neville Khoza Journalist
Kamohelo Mokotjo of Sekhukhune United.
Kamohelo Mokotjo of Sekhukhune United.
Image: Philip Maeta

Sekhukhune United midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo joined the club because they offered him an offer he wanted, unlike Kaizer Chiefs.

This was revealed by the 32-year-old yesterday after his move to Amakhosi, who showed interest in him, collapsed.

The experienced midfielder made a return to SA after 14 years abroad where he had stints with Feyenoord, Twente and Brentford.

"Sekhukhune gave me the opportunity I wanted. Other teams were looking at other external factors. Maybe they perceive me in a way that's not me," Mokotjo said during the club media open day at Johannesburg Stadium yesterday.

"So, I'm a footballer and my only job is to play football and I respect that and I'm passionate about what I do. When it comes to big or small teams, I don't see that because my career has been far from smooth. So I love challenges.

"This is one of them, the only thing I can do now is to repay the club for giving me this opportunity to do what I love."

The midfielder has been impressive for Ba Bina Noko in the eight appearances he made across all competitions and says he is not yet 100% match-fit.

"The coach [Brandon Truter] knows that. I said to him, maybe I'm at 80 or 85, so there is still a lot more room to grow fitness-wise. But knowing myself, I'm not satisfied and I also feel like I haven't peaked yet," he said. "I'm a 32-year-old in a body of a 28-year-old, so I feel there is a lot more to come."

Mokotjo will look to continue with his impressive form when Sekhukhune face Chiefs on Sunday and added that confidence is high from the players ahead of the match.

"I think mentally we are prepared. I think the boys won in the first round. The hopes are high. We are looking solid, players are taking responsibility in their roles and that's very important.

"If this one is having a bad game, the other one can carry the team. I'm enjoying seeing the progress of the boys and the team."

Mokeke views Bucs clash as a 'must-win'

If Cape Town City want to finish in the top three and participate in CAF competitions, then their match against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on ...
Sport
1 hour ago

SA U-17 coach Duncan Crowie targets World Cup qualification at junior Afcon

South Africa U-17 coach Duncan Crowie is targeting a top four finish at the 2023 Caf U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Algeria.
Sport
15 hours ago

Top-of-table clash wows September

SuperSport United reserves coach Thabo September says his players gained valuable experience in their 3-3 draw against Cape Town City in the DStv ...
Sport
1 day ago

Royal focus on the league after cup exit

Following their exit from the Nedbank Cup after losing 1-2 to Kaizer Chiefs in the quarterfinal at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday, Royal AM coach John ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi