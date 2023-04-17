Spirited Dondol made Soweto giants sweat
Pirates to keep spark in cup – Riveiro
Orlando Pirates tactician Jose Riveiro is of the view that his side’s progress in the Nedbank Cup will keep the tournament interesting.
To reach the Ke Yona Cup’s last four, Pirates were made to sweat by third-tier side Dondol Stars. They needed penalties to eventually outwit them at Peter Mokaba Stadium at the weekend. Pirates took the lead via Thembinkosi Lorch in the 55th minute but that was short-lived as Tebogo Makungo restored parity two minutes later, taking the game to extra time. The Soweto giants won 5-4 on penalties...
