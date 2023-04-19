Sprint champ Horn is ready to fight for Paris 2024 cut

At 34, South African women’s 100m record holder Carina Horn has thrown down the gauntlet to announce he's ready to race among the world’s best in women sprinting again.
Last year, Horn returned to the track following a two-year hiatus because of a suspension following a positive drugs test in September 2019. Substances Ibutamoren and LGD-4033 were found in her system. Through scientists, Horn proved that her supplements were contaminated.
The two years spent not competing took a toll on Horn, taxing her mentally and financially. She did not take long to show she's ready for big time athletics, winning back-to-back 100m national titles. Her focus now is 2024 Paris Olympics.
“I’m very happy and pleased with my performances, and the shape I’m in. The body is still going. My body is well, everything is going well and I’m healthy,” Horn told Sowetan.
“This year is a big one for me. Last year I was still finding myself, this year I’m ready. I have already found myself, there’s no need to search for anything. It’s all about going in, and preparing for the world champs and the Olympics (next year), this is a build-up for 2024. I’m looking forward to getting my times down and another sub-11,” she said.
Horn is looking forward to emulating some of her peers who peaked once they reached 30.
“If you look at the world’s top women sprinters right now, we are all aged between 30-36, so everyone is peaking at this age, it depends on how you look at your body and how you feel. Age is not necessarily a thing but the older you get the more you think about it,” she said.
On April 29, Horn will be racing in the Botswana Golden Grand Prix, where she will share the field with 100m world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and US star Sha’Carri Richardson.
“Botswana is going to be a big one for me. I’m running against Shelly; it’s always good to compete against the best. Internationally the women’s sprints are in a class of their own; you will never get into a final without running a sub-11. I believe I can also run that (sub-11), but I need to get constantly and consistently into the 10s and sub-11s,” Horn said.
Sprint champ Horn is ready to fight for Paris 2024 cut
SA women’s 100m record holder has shaken off two-year ban for doping
Image: Anton Geyser
At 34, South African women’s 100m record holder Carina Horn has thrown down the gauntlet to announce he's ready to race among the world’s best in women sprinting again.
Last year, Horn returned to the track following a two-year hiatus because of a suspension following a positive drugs test in September 2019. Substances Ibutamoren and LGD-4033 were found in her system. Through scientists, Horn proved that her supplements were contaminated.
The two years spent not competing took a toll on Horn, taxing her mentally and financially. She did not take long to show she's ready for big time athletics, winning back-to-back 100m national titles. Her focus now is 2024 Paris Olympics.
“I’m very happy and pleased with my performances, and the shape I’m in. The body is still going. My body is well, everything is going well and I’m healthy,” Horn told Sowetan.
“This year is a big one for me. Last year I was still finding myself, this year I’m ready. I have already found myself, there’s no need to search for anything. It’s all about going in, and preparing for the world champs and the Olympics (next year), this is a build-up for 2024. I’m looking forward to getting my times down and another sub-11,” she said.
Horn is looking forward to emulating some of her peers who peaked once they reached 30.
“If you look at the world’s top women sprinters right now, we are all aged between 30-36, so everyone is peaking at this age, it depends on how you look at your body and how you feel. Age is not necessarily a thing but the older you get the more you think about it,” she said.
On April 29, Horn will be racing in the Botswana Golden Grand Prix, where she will share the field with 100m world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and US star Sha’Carri Richardson.
“Botswana is going to be a big one for me. I’m running against Shelly; it’s always good to compete against the best. Internationally the women’s sprints are in a class of their own; you will never get into a final without running a sub-11. I believe I can also run that (sub-11), but I need to get constantly and consistently into the 10s and sub-11s,” Horn said.
Nene bets on SA doing well in relay world champs
Gerda Steyn smashes her own Two Oceans record
Omanyala's performance eclipses SA athletes' no-show at ASA Grand Prix
Van der Walt sets his sights on continental title
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos