Manousakis blames injuries for Bay's slump

Having been punching way above their weight as rookies this season, cracks are starting to show in Richards Bay's performances.
Bay face a blunt Swallows side at Dobsonville Stadium tonight (6pm). Swallows are winless and goalless in their last three league outings with a defeat and two draws.
A fortnight ago, second-placed Bay surrendered a lead and scored an own goal via Harold Majadibodu to settle for a 1-all draw against SuperSport United in a game where they also missed a penalty just two minutes before the end of regulation time.
Left-back Tshepo Mabua missed the spot-kick that would have bagged maximum points for Natal Rich Boys against Matsatsantsa in Tshwane.
The disappointing stalemate at SuperSport was followed by another 1-1 draw at home to KZN rivals AmaZulu. Again, Bay uncharacteristically put in a lacklustre display, making a few defensive errors.
To their credit, they snatched a point after coming from behind, thanks to Katlego Maphathe's stoppage time strike that cancelled out a goal Thabo Qalinge had netted in the first half.
Amid their recent regression, Bay co-coach Vasili Manousakis has bemoaned injuries to key players. Having accumulated 31 points already means Bay are realistically safe from relegation as 30 points have always proven enough to remain in the top-flight for teams in the past few seasons.
"We had only [Ntsikelelo] Nyauza as a recognised centre-back in recent weeks... we then used [Tshepo] Mabua, who's a left-back as a left-sided centre-back. We've lost the balance in the midfield, Mpho Mathebula is out for six weeks... it's not an excuse because other teams also have injuries but we have to understand that we have a thin squad,'' Manousakis said.
Manousakis steers the Bay ship alongside Pitso Dladla. Despite their lofty position as second placed team behind runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, Manousakis talks of a quest to remain inside the top-eight.
"We must stay in the top-eight, that is our goal now after getting to 31 points,'' Manousakis noted.
