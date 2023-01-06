Can Richards Bay pull an upset against rampant Sundowns?

While it is hard to see anyone stopping Mamelodi Sundowns, the runaway DStv Premiership team have a chance to increase their lead at the top when they visit Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium tonight at 7.30pm.
The Brazilians have been beating almost everyone they meet, having clinched eight successive victories, while conceding one.
Today they face a side that has been rock solid at the back under co-coaches Pitso Dladla and Vasili Manousakis, conceding just six goals in 14 league matches.
The Natal Rich Boyz are also undefeated since losing to SuperSport United on August 24, but they come up against a Sundowns side who are in a dominant mood and clinical in front of goals.
This will be a test for their defence against a side that has been scoring more than a goal in every match.
Another win for Sundowns will see them move to 37 points and would lead second-place SuperSport, who will only be in action tomorrow against Golden Arrows, by 10 points.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena said meeting Swallows on Tuesday slightly helped Sundowns in their preparations for this match.
Richards Bay played Swallows before this match.
“Fortunately, Richards Bay was playing against Swallows, so when we did Swallows analysis, it was like killing two birds with one stone,” said Mokwena.
“What has to happen now is the simple process of recovery; get a lot of rest as quickly as possible, drink a lot of fluids and try to bring the body back to the first step.
“It is going to be a difficult team. Their last game was against Swallows, which they won 1-0. I didn’t focus too much on them because of the focus on Swallows. But I think you can see where they are on the log. You can see the consecutive wins and the organisation is a difficult team to beat.
“It is going to be very interesting because they also have some very good players, so it will be a tough one as well and we have to be ready for it.”
Sundowns will be putting their hopes on exciting striker Cassius Mailula, who has been impressive for them this season .
Fixtures
Tonight: Swallows v Chippa, Dobsonville 7.30pm; Richards Bay v Sundowns, King Goodwill 7.30pm
Tomorrow: Arrows v SuperSport, Princess Magogo 3.30pm; Gallants v Maritzburg, Royal Bafokeng 3.30pm; CPT v Pirates, Cape Town 5.30pm; Chiefs v Sekhukhune, FNB 8pm.
Sunday: Royal v AmaZulu, Chatsworth 3.30pm; Galaxy v Stellenbosch, Mbombela 5.30pm.
Can Richards Bay pull an upset against rampant Sundowns?
Natal Rich Boyz solid at the back
Image: Lefty Shivambu
