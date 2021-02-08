AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy on the support of his boss Sandile Zungu

Benni McCarthy is appreciating the support he’s getting from new AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu.

Zungu hasn’t missed a match and is often seen hugging and encouraging players and coaching staff at the improving Durban club that has won four matches on the trot in all competitions.

Zungu was on hand again on Saturday‚ joining in the celebrations at the muggy Sugar Ray Xulu pitch after striker Lehlohonolo Majoro’s last-gasp goal inspired the club to come from a goal down to eventually beat neighbours Lamontville Golden Arrows 5-4 on penalties in the first round of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday.

“The president (Zungu) has every right (to celebrate with them). He spent his money to buy this football club‚” said McCarthy of Zungu who bought the club that last won a trophy in 1992.

“Of course he wants to feel part and parcel of the team. And then he’s brought in one of the top or one of the best young coaches (him) that you can get. He needs to back his acquisition. He’s fully supportive together with his family. And we have to show him that what he’s invested in is the wisest investment ever.”