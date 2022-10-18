Dlamini credits Richards Bay boss for their success

With only two games to play before the Fifa World Cup break, Richards Bay are keen to get maximum points against Cape Town City tomorrow at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium (7.30pm) and Chippa United on the last Sunday of the month to continue their bid to retain their DStv Premiership status.
Bay have managed to skyrocket to the top half of the Premiership as they are currently in second place. The newly promoted side were meticulous in their planning in the off-season, putting people in managerial positions, keeping the core players who won the NFD and mixing them with experienced campaigners such as Abel Mabaso, Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Luvuyo Memela. The working relation between the two coaches – Pitso Dladla and Vasili Manousakis has also been beneficial.
Bay's general manager James Dlamini elaborated on what has brought the team early success this campaign, crediting the club's chairman Jomo Biyela for taking care of the players financially and giving them resources.
“With the limited resources that the chairman has, he makes sure that the players are happy, they get their salaries on time, they have all necessities in terms of training and travelling," said Dlamini.
"Everything has been in place and these are the results we are seeing at the moment. This is more than important, it helps players to focus on the job at hand and immediately when they worry about these small things it could disturb them.
"Remember they are away from home, they are here to work. Ours is to make sure that all the necessities at training, they have enough balls, equipment and refreshments. The chairman is working day and night to ensure that there is financial muscle, the grant from the PSL alone cannot help," he said.
Dlamini said they want to collect as many points as they can in the first round as they are anticipating a difficult second round.
"We know the difficulties of our league. We took the same mentality to say let’s collect as much as possible in the first round because we know the second round is very difficult, we are not saying we are going to lose form but this is football and things change every time. The chairman's mandate was very simple when we started, to keep the [PSL] status of the team," Dlamini said.
Dlamini credits Richards Bay boss for their success
'chairman makes sure players are happy, get their salaries on time'
