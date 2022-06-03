Major clear-out continues in KZN as clubs release 23 players and two coaches

KwaZulu-Natal clubs continue with their major clear-out of personnel with at least 23 players and two coaches released by Maritzburg United and AmaZulu FC.

Eight players were sent packing by Maritzburg on Friday while Usuthu released 15 on Thursday.

The Team of Choice confirmed veteran defenders Clayton Daniels, Nazeer Allie, midfielders Phumlani Ntshangase, Lucky Baloyi, goalkeeper Tato Lesoma, Steven Pereira, Riyaaz Ismail and Ryan Rae.

“The club will make an announcement when our new acquisitions have been finalised. We would also like to thank all the players for their efforts and contribution to the club and wish them every success in their future endeavours,” the club said.

Meanwhile, it came as a big shock for many when AmaZulu confirmed Luvuyo Memela and Augustine Mulenga were among the 15 players released .