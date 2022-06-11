Moeneeb Josephs: 'I don't know why we got fired at AmaZulu'

Zungu pointed out below-par performance on the field of play as one of the reasons behind the sacking of McCarthy, which Josephs finds hard to believe.

“If you want to look at my work and look at my goalkeeper's stats from last season and this season, there’s a massive improvement. My goalkeeper is still in the national team and conceded even less goals than last season,” Josephs said.

“So, the reason why I got fired cannot be because of work. I really can’t pin it down to anything. Maybe it’s because I was brought to the club by Benni.

“I think because we were Benni’s technical team and when he left I’m sure there was a target on our backs as well.”

The former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalie suspects their sacking and the offloading of players may be an attempt by the club to cut costs.

“Maybe it has to be a cash thing with the team, it has to be something like that which is understandable,” he said.

“Slim Kat” believes the sacked technical team was definitely in line with the management’s 2032 vision of being a real force to be reckoned with in SA and African football and the bosses needed to be patient.

“I really don’t understand what their thinking was in the first place because if you have a plan for 2032 and in your first year you achieve such a milestone, it should be a foundation for you to start building on,” Josephs said.