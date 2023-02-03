SuperSport United captain Onismor Bhasera has urged his side to find the motivation to ensure they end the season second behind their crosstown rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and qualify for the CAF Champions League.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori are winless in their last four matches and missed out on an opportunity to move to second on the DStv Premiership table.
But with the second spot up for grabs, Bhasera said their objective should be trying to finish in that position now.
“Things have been going well this season even though I feel like we dropped unnecessary points which we should have picked, like when we played against Richards Bay [1-1], we should have won at home,” Bhasera told the media.
“But right now, the second place is up for grabs and we will keep on fighting until the end. We will keep on fighting to get an opportunity to compete in the CAF Champions League next year.”
The last time Gavin Hunt’s charges won a match was on January 3 when they beat Cape Town City 1-0, a team they are hosting tomorrow at Lucas Moripe Stadium (5.30pm).
They lost twice and drew the other two in their last four matches and the 37-year-old said they were going all out to try and end that poor run against the Citizens.
SuperSport aim to finish second
Matsatsantsa a Pitori aim to end poor run against Citizens
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
SuperSport United captain Onismor Bhasera has urged his side to find the motivation to ensure they end the season second behind their crosstown rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and qualify for the CAF Champions League.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori are winless in their last four matches and missed out on an opportunity to move to second on the DStv Premiership table.
But with the second spot up for grabs, Bhasera said their objective should be trying to finish in that position now.
“Things have been going well this season even though I feel like we dropped unnecessary points which we should have picked, like when we played against Richards Bay [1-1], we should have won at home,” Bhasera told the media.
“But right now, the second place is up for grabs and we will keep on fighting until the end. We will keep on fighting to get an opportunity to compete in the CAF Champions League next year.”
The last time Gavin Hunt’s charges won a match was on January 3 when they beat Cape Town City 1-0, a team they are hosting tomorrow at Lucas Moripe Stadium (5.30pm).
They lost twice and drew the other two in their last four matches and the 37-year-old said they were going all out to try and end that poor run against the Citizens.
SuperSport sign deal with sleeve sponsor
“I think we just need to work very hard and keep the hunger. We know our targets, so we will have to keep on working very hard,” he said.
“We are playing at home against Cape Town City, we are going for the three points. We dropped points in our previous matches and we have to make amends in this coming match.
“It is not going to be easy of course, but we are prepared and we are ready to work for it.”
The Citizens are coming into this fixture on the back of 2-3 defeat to Stellenbosch in the Cape derby last Friday.
They will be looking to get back to winning ways and avenge the 0-1 loss they suffered to SuperSport the previous month.
City will be without midfielder Fidele Brice Ambina, who is on suspension.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos