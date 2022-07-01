Natal Rich Boyz unveil 10 signings

DStv Premiership newcomers Richards Bay are making a statement that they are not in the Premiership to add numbers but to compete and retain their status.

This after they unveiled 10 exciting players, some of them coming with experience, while also retaining 16 footballers who helped them to win the GladAfrica Championship last season and be promoted to the Premiership.

Nkanyiso Zungu, who joined the side from Orlando Pirates on a season loan, highlighted the new signing yesterday.

Other players who were unveiled include Abel Mabaso also from Pirates, Ndiviwe Mdabuka, Dlamini Siyanda, Sanele Barns, Thulani Gumede, Matome Mabeba, Michael Gumede, Sibusiso Mthethwa and Yanela Mbuthuma.

The Natal Rich Boyz also unveiled former AmaZulu assistant coach Vasili Manousakis who joins them in the technical adviser capacity, where he will work with head coach Pitso Dladla and assistant coach Ronnie Gabriel.

Manousakis was released by AmaZulu at the end of the season together with Moeneeb Josephs who were assistant coaches to Benni McCarthy, who also departed the club.

Zungu struggled for game time at Pirates last season, making only two appearances, one in the league and the other in the CAF Confederation Cup.

He will hope this move will resurrect his career and get back his old form, which saw him move from Stellenbosch to join Pirates two years ago.

A combination of injuries, tough competitions and off-the-field problems saw him struggle at Pirates and a move to the KwaZulu-Natal side will be a welcome relief for the holding midfielder.

But the Natal Rich Boyz feel they can help him to get back to his old form where he will also help them compete in their maiden season in the Premiership.

With all the signings they made, Richards Bay are also confident that they will have a good season as they went for experience where they mix it with young players.