Will Arrows persist with inexperienced coaching duo?
Madlala won’t confirm if Vilakazi, Khenyeza got the job
While most teams in the DStv Premiership are strengthening their technical teams by bringing in experienced coaches, Golden Arrows are planning to give Mabhuti Khenyeza and Vusumuzi Vilakazi a chance to stay on in the upcoming season.
The duo took over from Lehlohonolo Seema towards the end of last season and guided the club to a ninth-place finish in the league table, just missing out on the top eight...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.