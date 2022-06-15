Will Arrows persist with inexperienced coaching duo?

Madlala won’t confirm if Vilakazi, Khenyeza got the job

While most teams in the DStv Premiership are strengthening their technical teams by bringing in experienced coaches, Golden Arrows are planning to give Mabhuti Khenyeza and Vusumuzi Vilakazi a chance to stay on in the upcoming season.



The duo took over from Lehlohonolo Seema towards the end of last season and guided the club to a ninth-place finish in the league table, just missing out on the top eight...