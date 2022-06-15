×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Will Arrows persist with inexperienced coaching duo?

Madlala won’t confirm if Vilakazi, Khenyeza got the job

15 June 2022 - 10:43
Neville Khoza Journalist

While most teams in the DStv Premiership are strengthening their technical teams by bringing in experienced coaches, Golden Arrows are planning to give Mabhuti Khenyeza and Vusumuzi Vilakazi a chance to stay on in the upcoming season.

The duo took over from Lehlohonolo Seema towards the end of last season and guided the club to a ninth-place finish in the league table, just missing out on the top eight...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'