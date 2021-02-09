Let the good times roll: why McCarthy enjoys working with ex-Bafana colleagues Nomvethe and Josephs

“So I was able to bring in the assistant coach of my choice (Manousakis)‚ the goalkeeper coach (Josephs)‚ my second assistant coach (Nomvethe) and my performance analyst (Joshua Smith).

“So when you have that support‚ you’ve got your family working with you on the coaching staff.”

McCarthy said the strong support has enabled him to fully concentrate on his job as the head coach.

“That [kind] of support can only bring success‚ good harmony‚ good energy‚" he said.

“There’s no bitterness‚ nobody is jealous of anyone. That’s the difference of working at AmaZulu than where I was [at City] previously.

“Here everyone gets success when the team does well‚ and when the team lose we lose together. There are no people wanting the limelight [more] than the others.

“We’re very humble‚ we’re grounded and we work towards something that has never been achieved at the football club.

“We know what it takes towards getting that‚ so we can’t be jealous of one another. We have to encourage‚ we have to help each other to push forward. That’s the difference for me.”

McCarthy said he was also thankful that his current employers appreciate his experience and the success the enjoyed in Europe and at home with Orlando Pirates.

“I’m in a place where I am appreciated.

"I’m entrusted with making this football club something special. They are allowing me to dictate the range because there’s nobody in this country who’s been in a better position to where I’ve been as a footballer on the field‚” he said.