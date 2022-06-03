Memela in shock exit from AmaZulu after fine season

One of the shocking names in the 15 players released by AmaZulu yesterday was Luvuyo Memela.

AmaZulu confirmed late yesterday that 15 players would leave the club, with Memela one of them despite having a good season with the club.

The other 14 players on the list are Tapelo Xoki, Xola Mlambo, Philani Zulu, Limbikani Mzava, Tsepo Masilela, Kgotso Moleko, Hendrick Ekstein, Abraham Majok, Thabo Qalinge, Siphelele Mthembu, Andre de Jong, Augustine Mulenga, Siyethemba Sithebe and Neil Boshoff.

Xoki is already on his way to Orlando Pirates in a swap deal that saw Gabadinho Mhango going the other way.

Memela, who joined AmaZulu from Pirates two years ago, made 36 appearances for Usuthu this campaign across all competitions, scoring nine goals and assisting with one.

He was one of the club's best players and the decision to release him shocked many.

Speaking to Sowetan, club chair Sandile Zungu said the players who were released were no longer part of the process at the club.

“They have been released. I mean, players get released for various reasons, so he has been released,” Zungu explained.

“It’s a combination of factors. When players get released, it is either because the plan, the system that is planned for the following year, is going to be different to what you have and you need to go out and restock. Teams do that all the time.”

The also parted ways with assistant coaches Vasili Manousakis and Moeneeb Josephs as they embarked on a major squad revamp in their post-Benni McCarthy era.