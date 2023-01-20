×

Soccer

Zwane vows to continue picking youngsters

If we don't give a chance, when are they going to play?

20 January 2023 - 10:03
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Arthur Zwane, right, coach of Kaizer Chiefs with reserves trainer David Mathebula during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 Kaizer Chiefs Media Day at the Chiefs Village, Johannesburg.
Arthur Zwane, right, coach of Kaizer Chiefs with reserves trainer David Mathebula during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 Kaizer Chiefs Media Day at the Chiefs Village, Johannesburg.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has emphasised that he won’t stop his unswerving belief in younger players, indicating in the absence of injured season campaigners tomorrow against Mamelodi Sundowns he’ll field young guns.

Chiefs host Sundowns in a league match at FNB Stadium at 8pm. Khama Billiat is one of experienced players who are out injured, while Keagan Dolly is also doubtful after missing the drubbing away to AmaZulu last Friday. Dolly is due for a late fitness test today.

In Dolly’s absence against AmaZulu, Zwane started 18-year-old Mduduzi Shabalala at left-wing, while he kept faith in 21-year-old Samkelo Zwane ahead of fit seasoned campaigners like Siyethemba Sithebe and George Matlou among others in the central midfield role.

“If we are not going to give these youngsters an opportunity to play, when are we going to do so? Some of them have done well so far,” Zwane said during a media conference in Naturena yesterday.

“ Football is a game of opportunities, and we have our senior players and some of them are not available for the Sundowns game, due to injuries and unforeseen circumstances in the past few games, so that means youngsters must be given a chance.”

The Amakhosi coach also gave a sense that playing young players was in line with the club’s model of trying to build a strong team for the future, rather than trying to find quick fixes. Tomorrow, Amakhosi will welcome back experienced left-back Sifiso Hlanti, having  missed the AmaZulu game through suspension. Hlanti is expected to walk straight into the XI with Happy Mashiane, who started at left-back last Friday, likely to drop to the bench.

“We have to give the young guns the opportunity to express themselves and showcase their talent because we are thinking about the future of the club,” Zwane noted.

