Goss urges United to win battle for second

SuperSport United goalkeeper Ricardo Goss has advised his side to aim for a second-place finish and qualify for the CAF Champions League as Mamelodi Sundowns are just about home and dry in clinching the DStv Premiership.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori are fighting for second place with Richards Bay, a side they host at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday at 5.30pm with only two points separating them.
A win for SuperSport will see them move to second with 30 points, and Goss said they needed to make sure they came out victorious.
“I guess now the fight is for the second spot. It is going to be a tough one, but I think we just need to try and win every game and we will see where that will leave us,” Goss told Sowetan yesterday.
“I think we must try to win as many games as possible and see where it puts us. It’s a fight for the second spot. We have to be honest about that, whoever wins has a bit of an edge. We are motivated and we know what to expect.
“It’s going to be a tough race because even the teams that are fourth or fifth are not even six. To be honest, I think we all know that Sundowns are safe where they are, they are gone.”
The Tshwane side head into this fixture on the back of two successive defeats to Golden Arrows and Sundowns and are desperate to halt that.
But they are coming against an in-form Richards Bay side that has been impressive this season and will be looking to continue with that.
“We’ve been unfortunate, some of the calls have been going against us, but it’s football we just need to grind it out and get back to winning ways,” he said.
“I think it is going to be a difficult game even though the match that we played in the first round was very tight. Fortunately, we won that one, so I think going into this game if we can do what we did in the first round we can win again and close the gap.”
SuperSport won 1-0 in the reverse fixture with Bradley Grobler scoring the only goal from the spot kick.
Fixtures
Tonight: CPT v Galaxy, Cape Town, 7.30pm; Sekhukhune v Swallows, Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm.
Tomorrow: Arrows v Maritzburg, Princess Magogo, 3.30pm; Royal v Chippa, Chatsworth, 3.30pm; AmaZulu v Gallants, Moses Mabhida, 8pm; Chiefs v Sundowns, FNB, 8pm.
Sunday: Pirates v Stellenbosch, Orlando, 3.30pm; SuperSport v Richards Bay, Lucas Moripe, 5.30pm.
Goss urges United to win battle for second
SuperSport host Bay with eye on Champions League spot
Image: Darren Stewart
