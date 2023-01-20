×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Goss urges United to win battle for second

SuperSport host Bay with eye on Champions League spot

20 January 2023 - 09:36
Neville Khoza Journalist
Ricardo Goss of Supersport United F.C blocks the penalty shot during the DStv Premiership match between Golden Arrows and SuperSport United at Princess Magogo Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Durban.
Ricardo Goss of Supersport United F.C blocks the penalty shot during the DStv Premiership match between Golden Arrows and SuperSport United at Princess Magogo Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Durban.
Image: Darren Stewart

SuperSport United goalkeeper Ricardo Goss has advised his side to aim for a second-place finish and qualify for the CAF Champions League as Mamelodi Sundowns are just about home and dry in clinching the DStv Premiership.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori are fighting for second place with Richards Bay, a side they host at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday at 5.30pm with only two points separating them.

A win for SuperSport will see them move to second with 30 points, and Goss said they needed to make sure they came out victorious.

“I guess now the fight is for the second spot. It is going to be a tough one, but I think we just need to try and win every game and we will see where that will leave us,” Goss told Sowetan yesterday.

“I think we must try to win as many games as possible and see where it puts us. It’s a fight for the second spot. We have to be honest about that, whoever wins has a bit of an edge. We are motivated and we know what to expect.

“It’s going to be a tough race because even the teams that are fourth or fifth are not even six. To be honest, I think we all know that Sundowns are safe where they are, they are gone.”

The Tshwane side head into this fixture on the back of two successive defeats to Golden Arrows and Sundowns and are desperate to halt that.

But they are coming against an in-form Richards Bay side that has been impressive this season and will be looking to continue with that.

“We’ve been unfortunate, some of the calls have been going against us, but it’s football we just need to grind it out and get back to winning ways,” he said.

“I think it is going to be a difficult game even though the match that we played in the first round was very tight. Fortunately, we won that one, so I think going into this game if we can do what we did in the first round we can win again and close the gap.”

SuperSport won 1-0 in the reverse fixture with Bradley Grobler scoring the only goal from the spot kick.

Fixtures

Tonight: CPT v Galaxy, Cape Town, 7.30pm; Sekhukhune v Swallows, Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm.

Tomorrow: Arrows v Maritzburg, Princess Magogo, 3.30pm; Royal v Chippa, Chatsworth, 3.30pm; AmaZulu v Gallants, Moses Mabhida, 8pm; Chiefs v Sundowns, FNB, 8pm.

Sunday: Pirates v Stellenbosch, Orlando, 3.30pm; SuperSport v Richards Bay, Lucas Moripe, 5.30pm.

Khune promises to bounce back after howlers

Beleaguered Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper Itumeleng Khune aims to use the criticism he’s incurred lately to solidify his position in the team.
Sport
1 hour ago

Chiefs sign Congolese striker to boost attack

Kaizer Chiefs have give their dispirited supporters something to smile about when the capture of two players in Congolese left-footed striker  ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana jets off to US club as she nears injury recovery

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis will heave a sigh of relief that star striker Thembi Kgatlana is off to join new US club Racing Louisville as ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Zwane unfazed by the possibility of being sacked as Chiefs coach

Under-pressure Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has maintained he's not concerned about the possibility of losing his job amid the team's worrying ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...