AmaZulu must not relax after Chiefs win – Folz

Following AmaZulu’s impressive victory over Kaizer Chiefs last Friday, coach Romain Folz has urged his side to show the same form when they host struggling Marumo Gallants at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (8pm).
Usuthu beat Chiefs 4-0 at the same venue, and Folz wants his side to build on from that victory against a Gallants side who are languishing at the bottom of the DStv Premiership table.
“I expect a good performance and a good result. Every team has quality in the league, so there is no easy game,” Folz told the media.
“The players don’t have a right to be overconfident or excited. We cannot start relaxing. We need to show the same commitment and the same composure.”
Gallants head into the game on the back of a poor run having not won in their past five matches, suffering four defeats and a draw.
And Folz, who was in charge of Gallants at the beginning of the season, expects a difficult encounter as they are desperate for points to move out of the danger zone.
“We know it’s not going to be an easy game. They are a good team and they have good players, so we will try to prepare as best as we can to give the best performance on Saturday,” he said.
“Every victory comes at the right time. As I said before the Chiefs game that we are not happy where we stand in the log, and we are still not happy where we are. We know what we have to do coming into the next games.”
Having been a coach at Gallants earlier this season and knowing some of the players, the 32-year-old doesn’t think that will give him an advantage.
“You know more about the individuals and mentally how the players are but it’s 50-50. The new coach [Dan Malesela] came and he brought his methods and everything.
“So, I will say it does give you a little bit but not that much.”
Meanwhile, Bahlabane Ba Ntwa’s new signing Judas Moseamedi could make his debut against Usuthu tomorrow.
Moseamedi was confirmed as the club’s new signing on Wednesday.
“I’m very happy to be here and I’m looking forward to the matches ahead so I can help the team to score goals and win matches,” Moseamedi said.
AmaZulu must not relax after Chiefs win – Folz
Coach wants his side to remain in form against Gallants
Image: Darren Stewart
