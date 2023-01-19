Under-pressure Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has maintained he's not concerned about the possibility of losing his job amid the team's worrying situation.
After being demolished 4-0 by AmaZulu last Friday, six days after Sekhukhune had spoiled their 53rd birthday party by outwitting them 1-0 at home, Zwane's future has been thrown into question. Chiefs face runaway log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
While losing to Sundowns would certainly do no good to his future, Zwane has made it clear he's not fazed by the possibility of being sacked. In the same breath, the Amakhosi mentor sounded like someone who's expecting any eventuality.
“To be quite honest, I am not worried [about possibly losing his job]. I am not worried because we have a plan as a club ... a plan that needs to be executed. If you look back, for how many years have we been trying to hit the ground running ... did it work for the club? It didn't work,'' Zwane said during a media conference at their Naturena base on Thursday.
Zwane unfazed by the possibility of being sacked as Chiefs coach
Image: Darren Stewart
Under-pressure Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has maintained he's not concerned about the possibility of losing his job amid the team's worrying situation.
After being demolished 4-0 by AmaZulu last Friday, six days after Sekhukhune had spoiled their 53rd birthday party by outwitting them 1-0 at home, Zwane's future has been thrown into question. Chiefs face runaway log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
While losing to Sundowns would certainly do no good to his future, Zwane has made it clear he's not fazed by the possibility of being sacked. In the same breath, the Amakhosi mentor sounded like someone who's expecting any eventuality.
“To be quite honest, I am not worried [about possibly losing his job]. I am not worried because we have a plan as a club ... a plan that needs to be executed. If you look back, for how many years have we been trying to hit the ground running ... did it work for the club? It didn't work,'' Zwane said during a media conference at their Naturena base on Thursday.
Kaizer Jr calls for patience amid Chiefs' poor form
“I am not worried about myself losing the job because when I took over this job I knew that at some point I will have to give other people an opportunity [to continue going forward] but what I didn't know was for how long I am going to be in this position. At this moment, I have a task to fulfil and I am doing exactly what the team is expecting me to do.”
Zwane used English Premiership table-toppers Arsenal — who were patient with current coach Mikel Arteta even when they were struggling — as a case study to suggest he needs time to turn things around.
“There are many other teams we can make examples of. In Europe, you go to Arsenal right now. Why are they doing well? It's because they had so much patience and belief in whoever they put in there and also gave him the opportunity and space to try and work things out. You can see the results for yourself,'' the Amakhosi coach stated.
“I am not saying we can do exactly what Arsenal are doing but I am making an example that if we know what we're doing ... you pay the price with the results as they will fluctuate.”
Shalulile likely to win Golden Boot again – Mashego
‘Chiefs will be lethal to avoid third straight loss’
Young but talented Zwane steps up to fill big shoes
Kaizer Chiefs might be in for drubbing against Sundowns: Shane McGregor
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos