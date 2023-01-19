×

Soccer

Struggling giants will be joined by Botswana captain next season

Chiefs sign Congolese striker to boost attack

By Sihle Ndebele - 19 January 2023 - 18:18
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Football star Thatayaone Ditlhokwe.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have give their dispirited supporters something to smile about when the capture of two players in Congolese left-footed striker  Christian Saile and SuperSport United centre-back Thatayaone Ditlhokwe on Thursday evening.

The two deals had been on the pipeline for sometime. Joining from Zambian top flight side Nchanga Rangers, the 22-year-old Saile has penned a three-and-a-half-year deal at Naturena and is expected to be registered immediately to alleviate pressure on top-scorer Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana.

Botswana national team skipper Ditlhokwe, who joins on a four-year deal, will only play for Amakhosi in the new term as he's penned a pre-contract, meaning he'll continue at SuperSport for the remainder of the current campaign.

Saile, who spent two weeks on trial with Chiefs in December, had already netted an impressive eight goals in as many games for Rangers in Zambia this season. The Congolese forward is TP Mazembe's development product. 

Saile can also play as a winger. He was the leading scorer for Rangers last season with 19 goals, helping them to gain promotion to the Zambian Super League. He has previously played for St Eloi Lupopo back in DRC. Chiefs face Mamelodi Sundowns in a league tie at FNB Stadium Saturday night (8pm).

On the other hand, the arrival of Ditlhokwe in July could spell the end of a number of defenders' time at Naturena.  Eric Mathoho, whose contract lapses at the end of the season, and Austin Dube headline the list of the defenders who could be affected by this.

