Odds stacked against struggling Stellies at Orlando

The odds will be stacked against struggling Stellenbosch when they visit an indifferent Orlando Pirates outfit at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
Going to this game, many things are against Stellenbosch. To begin with, the Winelands side will have to do it without their talismanic midfielder Junior Mendieta, who will be serving suspension after accumulating a fourth yellow card late in their 1-0 defeat at home to Sekhukhune United last weekend.
Mendieta’s absence is a huge blow for the already struggling Stellies as the 31-year-old Argentine is their leading scorer with five league goals. Twenty-two-year-old Solly Khunyedi is expected to replace Mendieta in the Stellies XI.
As if Mendieta’s unavailability wasn’t enough, Stellies have a bruised confidence as they are winless in their past eight DStv Premiership outings, with four defeats and four draws. Stellenbosch last won a league game when they beat Maritzburg United 3-0 in their backyard in October last year. The side’s recent misfortunes have certainly put coach Steve Barker at risk of being sacked, though he penned a new three-year deal late last year.
Steve Barker’s boys also boast a poor record against Pirates, having only beaten them once in the eight occasions they have met them, with three defeats and four draws across all competitions.
Stellies are also not good travellers, with just a single win from eight league games on the road with five draws and two defeats, while Pirates have been somewhat solid at Orlando Stadium, where they have four wins from eight DStv Premiership games with two draws and two defeats.
Meanwhile, Pirates have confirmed the signing of Souaibou Marou from Coton Sport on a two-year deal.
The Buccaneers completed the signing of the 22-year striker yesterday. The Cameroonian international was part of the Cameroon squad during the Fifa World Cup in Qatar last year.
“Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of Souaibou Marou from Coton Sport,” the club said in a statement. “The 22-year-old has secured a deal that will see him at the club until 2025.
“Marou comes to SA on the back of a three-year stint with his former club, Coton Sport, winning two league titles in the process, including Player of the Season award in 2022.
“His form in the Cameroonian league didn’t go unnoticed as he was selected to the 2022 Fifa World Cup squad that competed in Qatar.
“The Cameroonian international, who concluded his deal with the club yesterday afternoon, will join his new teammates this morning.”
