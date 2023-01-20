Khune promises to bounce back after howlers

Beleaguered Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper Itumeleng Khune aims to use the criticism he’s incurred lately to solidify his position in the team.
Despite an unimpressive display in their defeat away to AmaZulu last Friday, Khune is still expected to keep his slot in goal when Chiefs host Mamelodi Sundowns in a much-hyped DStv Premiership tie at FNB Stadium tomorrow (8pm).
It is the manner in which Khune leaked some of the goals, particularly the third one that was scored by Junior Dion on the stroke of halftime against AmaZulu, that saw some of the fans point the finger at him and suggest he may be over the hill.
“I think to be quite fair, football is a team sport and yes, when the team isn’t doing well, certain individuals will be labelled and be given names but that’s what brings the best out of me as an individual. As a leader, I can’t run away from the situation we’re facing,” Khune said at their Naturena headquarters yesterday.
“Other players look up to me as their role model and as a senior member of the team, so if I shy away from the situation or the criticism, that would mean I am not willing to grow. I am willing to grow as a leader and I am willing to grow as a footballer.”
Overall, the 35-year-old Khune has been conceding at an alarming rate lately, having just kept two clean sheets from eight league games, where they scored nine against him. The Chiefs keeper looks to be banking on his experience to redeem himself.
“With situations like this, I have to rise. One game doesn’t define an individual. I have played for over two decades and I have been called names before, but the most important thing is how I have bounced back.”'
Khune also insisted being seen as the underdogs heading into the clash against Sundowns won’t temper with their preparations. “I don’t think being given the underdogs tag will affect us in our preparations. We urge our supporters to rally behind us because without them we’re nothing. We want to win the game for them,” Khune said.
Khune promises to bounce back after howlers
Chiefs captain pledges to win for their fans
Image: Darren Stewart
Beleaguered Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper Itumeleng Khune aims to use the criticism he’s incurred lately to solidify his position in the team.
Despite an unimpressive display in their defeat away to AmaZulu last Friday, Khune is still expected to keep his slot in goal when Chiefs host Mamelodi Sundowns in a much-hyped DStv Premiership tie at FNB Stadium tomorrow (8pm).
It is the manner in which Khune leaked some of the goals, particularly the third one that was scored by Junior Dion on the stroke of halftime against AmaZulu, that saw some of the fans point the finger at him and suggest he may be over the hill.
“I think to be quite fair, football is a team sport and yes, when the team isn’t doing well, certain individuals will be labelled and be given names but that’s what brings the best out of me as an individual. As a leader, I can’t run away from the situation we’re facing,” Khune said at their Naturena headquarters yesterday.
“Other players look up to me as their role model and as a senior member of the team, so if I shy away from the situation or the criticism, that would mean I am not willing to grow. I am willing to grow as a leader and I am willing to grow as a footballer.”
Overall, the 35-year-old Khune has been conceding at an alarming rate lately, having just kept two clean sheets from eight league games, where they scored nine against him. The Chiefs keeper looks to be banking on his experience to redeem himself.
“With situations like this, I have to rise. One game doesn’t define an individual. I have played for over two decades and I have been called names before, but the most important thing is how I have bounced back.”'
Khune also insisted being seen as the underdogs heading into the clash against Sundowns won’t temper with their preparations. “I don’t think being given the underdogs tag will affect us in our preparations. We urge our supporters to rally behind us because without them we’re nothing. We want to win the game for them,” Khune said.
Chiefs sign Congolese striker to boost attack
Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana jets off to US club as she nears injury recovery
Zwane unfazed by the possibility of being sacked as Chiefs coach
'He is our scoring trainer': Erik ten Hag praises Benni McCarthy's coaching skills
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos