Soccer

Khune promises to bounce back after howlers

Chiefs captain pledges to win for their fans

20 January 2023 - 09:31
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Itumeleng Khune, captain of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on January 13, 2023 in Durban.
Itumeleng Khune, captain of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on January 13, 2023 in Durban.
Image: Darren Stewart

Beleaguered Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper Itumeleng Khune aims to use the criticism hes incurred lately to solidify his position in the team.

Despite an unimpressive display in their defeat away to AmaZulu last Friday, Khune is still expected to keep his slot in goal when Chiefs host Mamelodi Sundowns in a much-hyped DStv Premiership tie at FNB Stadium tomorrow (8pm).

It is the manner in which Khune leaked some of the goals, particularly the third one that was scored by Junior Dion on the stroke of halftime against AmaZulu, that saw some of the fans point the finger at him and suggest he may be over the hill.

I think to be quite fair, football is a team sport and yes, when the team isnt doing well, certain individuals will be labelled and be given names but thats what brings the best out of me as an individual. As a leader, I cant run away from the situation were facing, Khune said at their Naturena headquarters yesterday.

Other players look up to me as their role model and as a senior member of the team, so if I shy away from the situation or the criticism, that would mean I am not willing to grow. I am willing to grow as a leader and I am willing to grow as a footballer.

Overall, the 35-year-old Khune has been conceding at an alarming rate lately, having just kept two clean sheets from eight league games, where they scored nine against him. The Chiefs keeper looks to be banking on his experience to redeem himself.

With situations like this, I have to rise. One game doesnt define an individual. I have played for over two decades and I have been called names before, but the most important thing is how I have bounced back.'

Khune also insisted being seen as the underdogs heading into the clash against Sundowns wont temper with their preparations. I dont think being given the underdogs tag will affect us in our preparations. We urge our supporters to rally behind us because without them were nothing. We want to win the game for them, Khune said.

