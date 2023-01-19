×

Soccer

'He is our scoring trainer': Erik ten Hag praises Benni McCarthy's coaching skills

19 January 2023 - 11:01
South African coach Benni McCarthy is a big hit at Manchester United.
South African coach Benni McCarthy is a big hit at Manchester United.
Image: MANCHESTER UNITED TWITTER

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has applauded Benni McCarthy's coaching skills, saying he is the team's “scoring trainer”.

Ten Hag showered McCarthy with praises during questions posed by fans.

He said McCarthy's impact was positive, outlining how he needed his expertise in the striking department.

“In our coaching staff, we had a lot of defenders and midfield players,” said Ten Hag.

“I wanted also to find a good balance. He is offensive [minded] as he is a former striker and that is also a really specific job task in the team.”

He explained the role given to McCarthy, crediting him for contributing to the sense of togetherness within the squad.

“I never played there [striker], so I’m lucky to have someone in my staff who played there. Football is about scoring and you have a goalkeeping specialist, but you also have offensive specialists and, in particular, we have a specific scoring trainer.

“He has to add that, in details, working and for the rest of us, he has a relationship to all the players in our squad. He also has to work on the togetherness and he is doing a great job on that,” said Ten Hag.

McCarthy was appointed last year as Manchester United’s first team coach to assist in improving the skills of their attacking players.

Players from the team McCarthy first coached, Cape Town City FC, believe he has played an essential role in the English team’s consistent wins.

“Without a doubt he is behind the wins,” CTC midfielder Thabo Nodada told TimesLIVE.

Nodada said McCarthy had a winning spirit and also had the ability to motivate players to bring out their best on the field.

“Some time ago people wrote off players such as Marcus Rushford and Anthony Martial, but now these players under a new management and team are causing havoc. If I did not work with coach Benni, I would not be able to just attribute this to him, but I did, and I saw his passion and obsession for the game. His work is showing he is at the wheel.”

CTC captain Thamsanqa Mkhize said: “He is a goal-orientated coach and very ambitious. He has a winning aura, he was a winner when he played, and he ensures that lives through his coaching.”

